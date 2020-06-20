All apartments in Sammamish
Find more places like 23031 NE 13th St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Sammamish, WA
/
23031 NE 13th St
Last updated June 11 2020 at 11:21 AM

23031 NE 13th St

23031 Northeast 13th Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Sammamish
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Apartments under $2,500
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

23031 Northeast 13th Street, Sammamish, WA 98074

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
23031 NE 13th St - Sammamish 2 story Move in Ready $2999/mo

(RLNE5781354)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 23031 NE 13th St have any available units?
23031 NE 13th St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Sammamish, WA.
Is 23031 NE 13th St currently offering any rent specials?
23031 NE 13th St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 23031 NE 13th St pet-friendly?
No, 23031 NE 13th St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Sammamish.
Does 23031 NE 13th St offer parking?
No, 23031 NE 13th St does not offer parking.
Does 23031 NE 13th St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 23031 NE 13th St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 23031 NE 13th St have a pool?
No, 23031 NE 13th St does not have a pool.
Does 23031 NE 13th St have accessible units?
No, 23031 NE 13th St does not have accessible units.
Does 23031 NE 13th St have units with dishwashers?
No, 23031 NE 13th St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 23031 NE 13th St have units with air conditioning?
No, 23031 NE 13th St does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Best Cities for Families 2019
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Boulder Creek
4425 Issaquah Pine Lake Rd SE
Sammamish, WA 98075
SAMM Apartments
22845 SE 1st Pl
Sammamish, WA 98074
Saffron
22850 Northeast 8th Street
Sammamish, WA 98074
Knolls at Inglewood
22626 NE Inglewood Hill Rd
Sammamish, WA 98074

Similar Pages

Sammamish 1 BedroomsSammamish 2 Bedrooms
Sammamish Apartments with GarageSammamish Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Sammamish Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Seattle, WABellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WAKent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WALynnwood, WALakewood, WA
Auburn, WABothell, WAShoreline, WAIssaquah, WAPuyallup, WAMountlake Terrace, WABremerton, WASilverdale, WABurien, WAMarysville, WADes Moines, WA
Tukwila, WAMercer Island, WAParkland, WAKenmore, WAMukilteo, WANorth Lynnwood, WAMill Creek, WAFife, WAUniversity Place, WASeaTac, WA

Apartments Near Colleges

Shoreline Community CollegeUniversity of Washington-Seattle Campus
University of Washington-Tacoma CampusCascadia College
Bellevue College