Last updated June 11 2020 at 11:21 AM
23031 NE 13th St
23031 Northeast 13th Street
·
No Longer Available
Location
23031 Northeast 13th Street, Sammamish, WA 98074
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
23031 NE 13th St - Sammamish 2 story Move in Ready $2999/mo
(RLNE5781354)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 23031 NE 13th St have any available units?
23031 NE 13th St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Sammamish, WA
.
Is 23031 NE 13th St currently offering any rent specials?
23031 NE 13th St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 23031 NE 13th St pet-friendly?
No, 23031 NE 13th St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Sammamish
.
Does 23031 NE 13th St offer parking?
No, 23031 NE 13th St does not offer parking.
Does 23031 NE 13th St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 23031 NE 13th St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 23031 NE 13th St have a pool?
No, 23031 NE 13th St does not have a pool.
Does 23031 NE 13th St have accessible units?
No, 23031 NE 13th St does not have accessible units.
Does 23031 NE 13th St have units with dishwashers?
No, 23031 NE 13th St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 23031 NE 13th St have units with air conditioning?
No, 23031 NE 13th St does not have units with air conditioning.
