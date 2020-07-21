All apartments in Sammamish
22204 Ne 31st St

22204 Northeast 31st Street · No Longer Available
Sammamish
2 Bedrooms
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Apartments with Gym
Apartments under $2,200
Location

22204 Northeast 31st Street, Sammamish, WA 98074

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
dogs allowed
Spacious 2-story home w/ mountain view is located on a quiet cul-de-sac in the upscale Plateau. This home boasts a grand atrium entrance, 4 large beds, 2.5 baths, one over-sized bonus room w/ closet, rec. room, sunken living room w/ fireplace, formal dining room opening to the private backyard, family room w/ built-in book shelves, brick fireplace & wet bar, spacious kitchen w/ granite counter tops & walk-in pantry, breakfast bar & sunny eating space. Excellent biking route to Microsoft campus in 30 minutes. Close to Costco Redmond.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 22204 Ne 31st St have any available units?
22204 Ne 31st St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Sammamish, WA.
What amenities does 22204 Ne 31st St have?
Some of 22204 Ne 31st St's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 22204 Ne 31st St currently offering any rent specials?
22204 Ne 31st St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 22204 Ne 31st St pet-friendly?
Yes, 22204 Ne 31st St is pet friendly.
Does 22204 Ne 31st St offer parking?
Yes, 22204 Ne 31st St offers parking.
Does 22204 Ne 31st St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 22204 Ne 31st St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 22204 Ne 31st St have a pool?
No, 22204 Ne 31st St does not have a pool.
Does 22204 Ne 31st St have accessible units?
No, 22204 Ne 31st St does not have accessible units.
Does 22204 Ne 31st St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 22204 Ne 31st St has units with dishwashers.
Does 22204 Ne 31st St have units with air conditioning?
No, 22204 Ne 31st St does not have units with air conditioning.
