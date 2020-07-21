22204 Ne 31st St

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters Property Amenities cats allowed pet friendly parking garage dogs allowed

Spacious 2-story home w/ mountain view is located on a quiet cul-de-sac in the upscale Plateau. This home boasts a grand atrium entrance, 4 large beds, 2.5 baths, one over-sized bonus room w/ closet, rec. room, sunken living room w/ fireplace, formal dining room opening to the private backyard, family room w/ built-in book shelves, brick fireplace & wet bar, spacious kitchen w/ granite counter tops & walk-in pantry, breakfast bar & sunny eating space. Excellent biking route to Microsoft campus in 30 minutes. Close to Costco Redmond.