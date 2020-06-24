All apartments in Sammamish
Sammamish, WA
1740 267th Ct SE
Last updated February 26 2020 at 12:35 PM

1740 267th Ct SE

1740 267th Court Southeast · No Longer Available
Location

1740 267th Court Southeast, Sammamish, WA 98075

Amenities

pet friendly
walk in closets
air conditioning
bathtub
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
1740 267th Ct SE Available 03/16/20 Trossachs Grand Home in Sammamish - Most desirable floor plan home with great build quality. Walking distance to Pine Lake Park on a no-outlet street. Air conditioner, ADT Home Security System, fully fenced backyard with nicely designed garden. Grand entry, curved staircase, soaring ceilings, formal living & dining rooms, gourmet kitchen with dining space, main floor den & generous bonus room. Large master w/double vanity bathroom, soaking tub, large tiled shower & spacious walk-in closet just to start. Come check it out!

(RLNE4703596)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1740 267th Ct SE have any available units?
1740 267th Ct SE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Sammamish, WA.
What amenities does 1740 267th Ct SE have?
Some of 1740 267th Ct SE's amenities include pet friendly, walk in closets, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1740 267th Ct SE currently offering any rent specials?
1740 267th Ct SE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1740 267th Ct SE pet-friendly?
Yes, 1740 267th Ct SE is pet friendly.
Does 1740 267th Ct SE offer parking?
No, 1740 267th Ct SE does not offer parking.
Does 1740 267th Ct SE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1740 267th Ct SE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1740 267th Ct SE have a pool?
No, 1740 267th Ct SE does not have a pool.
Does 1740 267th Ct SE have accessible units?
No, 1740 267th Ct SE does not have accessible units.
Does 1740 267th Ct SE have units with dishwashers?
No, 1740 267th Ct SE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1740 267th Ct SE have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1740 267th Ct SE has units with air conditioning.
