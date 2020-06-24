Amenities
1740 267th Ct SE Available 03/16/20 Trossachs Grand Home in Sammamish - Most desirable floor plan home with great build quality. Walking distance to Pine Lake Park on a no-outlet street. Air conditioner, ADT Home Security System, fully fenced backyard with nicely designed garden. Grand entry, curved staircase, soaring ceilings, formal living & dining rooms, gourmet kitchen with dining space, main floor den & generous bonus room. Large master w/double vanity bathroom, soaking tub, large tiled shower & spacious walk-in closet just to start. Come check it out!
