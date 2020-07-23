50 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments for rent in Salmon Creek, WA
1 of 14
1 of 25
1 of 14
1 of 21
1 of 30
1 of 39
1 of 53
1 of 39
1 of 8
1 of 36
1 of 10
1 of 12
1 of 2
1 of 37
1 of 39
1 of 24
1 of 13
1 of 21
1 of 27
1 of 23
1 of 19
1 of 108
1 of 14
1 of 19
"Roll on Columbia, roll on. Your power is turning our darkness to dawn. So roll on Columbia, roll on." - Woody Guthrie
Woody Guthrie was an Oklahoma boy who had never seen the Columbia River when he wrote this song for Washington State. "Roll On, Columbia" was one of 26 propaganda songs Guthrie was commissioned to write for the Bonneville Power Administration (BPA). BPA's job was to sell and distribute hydroelectric power produced by dams on the Columbia River. Salmon Creek is a tributary of the mighty Columbia River and the small settlement was named by the early pioneers for the salmon runs along the creek. See more
Looking for 2 bedroom 2 bathroom apartments in Salmon Creek offer flexibility, privacy, and an ideal layout for roommates. Choose your location and make sure it's a reasonable commute from work, along with the neighborhood amenities you want from entertainment to green space.
Some 2 bedroom apartments in Salmon Creek offer two equal-sized rooms with the same bathrooms. Others may offer a smaller second bedroom that is intended as a den or guest room. The second bathroom could be located in a hallway or away from the bedrooms. If you’re moving in with a roommate, decide who will take the smaller room and potentially adjust each portion of the rent accordingly.
Consider how much privacy you want when renting 2 bedroom 2 bathroom apartments in Salmon Creek. Are the bedrooms right next to each other or situated across the apartment? Consider the views each bedroom offers, as well as if one offers more storage and a better layout.