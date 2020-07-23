Apartment List
Last updated July 23 2020

50 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments for rent in Salmon Creek, WA

Last updated July 22
1 Unit Available
13806 NW 10th Ct. #F
13806 Northwest 10th Court, Salmon Creek, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1243 sqft
13806 NW 10th Ct. #F Available 07/31/20 2 bedroom townhouse in Felida/Salmon Creek Area - This is a single-level townhouse located in the Felida/Salmon Creek area near Legacy Salmon Creek Medical Center and WSU Vancouver Campus.
Results within 1 mile of Salmon Creek
Last updated July 23
5 Units Available
Pleasant Valley
Highland Hills
2406 NE 139th St, Vancouver, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,548
1281 sqft
Luxury apartments located close to WSU campus, I-205 and I-5 as well as shopping and dining. Spacious units have lots of natural light, double-paned windows, and modern amenities. Access to hiking trails nearby.
Last updated July 15
5 Units Available
Northeast Hazel Dell
Alderbrook
9501 NE 19th Ave, Vancouver, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,435
885 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Alderbrook in Vancouver. View photos, descriptions and more!

Last updated July 22
1 Unit Available
Pleasant Valley
14019 NE 20th Ave #E38
14019 Northeast 20th Avenue, Mount Vista, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,545
1120 sqft
Large 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Condo in sought after Salmon Creek - Now Leasing a large 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom condo in the gated community of Vintage Oaks Condominiums.
Results within 5 miles of Salmon Creek
Last updated July 23
7 Units Available
Walnut Grove
The Woodlands
7700 NE 72nd Ave, Vancouver, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,499
1140 sqft
Across the street from Club Green Meadows. Also close to Westfield Vancouver mall. One- and two-bedroom townhomes and loft-style apartments with direct-access garages. On-site TV lounge, outdoor swimming pool, fitness center and hot tub.
Last updated July 23
11 Units Available
Ogden
Sedona at Bridgecreek
2220 NE Bridgecreek Ave, Vancouver, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,332
927 sqft
Pet-friendly community on 11 wooded acres. Minutes from Highway 500 and I-205. Apartments come with washer/dryer, fireplace and ceiling fan. Tenants have access to pool, hot tub, tanning bed, gym and covered parking.
Last updated July 23
11 Units Available
Walnut Grove
Silver Oak
8701 NE 54th St, Vancouver, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,459
1050 sqft
Stylish, spacious Vancouver apartments with renovated interiors and luxury on-site amenities. Westfield Vancouver Mall and Orchards Community Park are minutes away, and the city center can be reached via WA 500.
Last updated July 23
3 Units Available
Walnut Grove
Larkspur Place
7609 NE Vancouver Mall Dr, Vancouver, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,567
1144 sqft
Complex features 24-hour fitness center, clubhouse, hot tub/spa and pool. Apartments include walk-in closet and wood-burning fireplace. Located conveniently next to the Vancouver Mall, by WA 500.
Last updated July 23
3 Units Available
Harney Heights
Z Street Lofts
615 Z St, Vancouver, WA
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1081 sqft
Discover Luxury Living at Z Street Lofts.
Last updated July 23
21 Units Available
Esther Short
Riverwest
700 Waterfront Way, Vancouver, WA
2 Bedrooms
$2,879
1173 sqft
It’s not often we have the chance to see history in the making. A bustling riverfront community is rising on the Vancouver Waterfront.
Last updated July 23
12 Units Available
West Hazel Dell
Arnada Pointe
4820 NE Hazel Dell Ave, Vancouver, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
934 sqft
Find your home sweet home at Arnada Pointe Apartments. Beautiful inside and out, our welcoming community boasts an ideal blend of lifestyle-enhancing amenities and convenience-focused fixtures.
Last updated July 23
4 Units Available
Lincoln
Pacific Pointe
301 NE 45th St, Vancouver, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,115
1000 sqft
Welcome to Pacific Pointe Apartments for lease in Vancouver, Washington. Pacific Pointe is located on a quiet wooded street, where you'll feel the cozy comforts of home but be just moments from where you need to be.
Last updated July 22
2 Units Available
Esther Short
Rediviva
111 Parkway Place, Vancouver, WA
2 Bedrooms
$2,999
1070 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Rediviva in Vancouver. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated July 22
8 Units Available
Hough
Green Leaf Uptown Apartments
1700 Main St, Vancouver, WA
2 Bedrooms
$2,958
1063 sqft
Units feature sleek modern appliances, open concept living, and walk-in closets. Community has rooftop terrace, bike storage, and dry cleaning drop off. Within walking distance to more than 113 shops, restaurants, and art galleries.
Last updated July 23
6 Units Available
Walnut Grove
Carriage House
4714 NE 72nd Ave, Vancouver, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,375
1025 sqft
Spacious, renovated 1-3 bedroom apartments with wood-burning fireplaces and open kitchens. Gated community with fitness center, pool and hot tub. Direct access to downtown Vancouver via Route 500;walking distance to Vancouver Mall and parks.
Last updated July 23
1 Unit Available
Crystal Creek Apartments
2600 NE Minnehaha St, Hazel Dell, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,510
990 sqft
Award-winning community near Washington State University and Costco in the Vancouver School District. In-unit washers and dryers, oversized patios, wood-burning fireplaces and attached garage parking.
Last updated July 23
$
6 Units Available
Esther Short
Vancouvercenter
601 Columbia St, Vancouver, WA
2 Bedrooms
$2,030
912 sqft
We are excited to announce that we are now scheduling in-person tours by appointment.
Last updated July 23
$
2 Units Available
Walnut Grove
Carriage Park
5000 NE 72nd Ave, Vancouver, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1041 sqft
Minutes away from Vancouver Mall, with convenient access to I-205 and downtown Vancouver. Units are equipped with wood fireplaces and laundry. Residents have access to a hot tub and a state-of-the-art gym, among other amenities.
Last updated July 23
3 Units Available
Walnut Grove
Van Mall North
9009 NE 54th St, Five Corners, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,531
1195 sqft
Welcome to Van Mall North in Vancouver, Washington! We offer a quiet and elegant-style community that is close to shopping, restaurants, entertainment, Orchard's Park and major freeways.
Last updated July 23
5 Units Available
Bagley Downs
Creekside Village
3100 Falk Rd, Vancouver, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
1234 sqft
Versatile apartments and townhomes, near Westfield Vancouver and Eleanor Roosevelt Elementary School. Units have walk-in closets and wood-burning fireplaces. Business center, fitness center and clubhouse located on the site.
Last updated July 23
3 Units Available
Ogden
The Addison
7531 NE 18th St, Vancouver, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,475
1086 sqft
Sleek apartments feature wooden floors, fireplaces, energy-efficient appliances and fitted kitchens. Clubhouse, fitness center, BBQ space and private garages. Minutes away from the I-205, US 500, Vancouver Mall, Meadowbrook Park and Washington State University.
Last updated July 20
$
26 Units Available
Esther Short
Our Heroes Place
412 E 13th St, Vancouver, WA
2 Bedrooms
$2,295
1073 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Our Heroes Place in Vancouver. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated March 25
2 Units Available
Walnut Grove
Haven Park
7508 Northeast 45th Street, Vancouver, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
863 sqft
Haven Park Apartments. Welcome home to Haven Park Apartments! Our boutique community offers 1 and 2-bedroom luxury apartment homes. Nestled in a park-like setting among White Oak trees, Haven Park offers a sanctuary away from the day-to-day.

Last updated July 22
1 Unit Available
Bagley Downs
4001 Plomondon St
4001 Plomondon Street, Vancouver, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,425
882 sqft
Cute one level townhome style condo - PRIOR TO SCHEDULING ANY SHOWING APPOINTMENTS, PLEASE REVIEW OUR RENTAL CRITERIA INFORMATION FOUND UNDER THE TENANT TAB OF OUR WEBSITE. ALL APPLICATION FEES ARE NON-REFUNDABLE.
City Guide for Salmon Creek, WA

"Roll on Columbia, roll on. Your power is turning our darkness to dawn. So roll on Columbia, roll on." - Woody Guthrie

Woody Guthrie was an Oklahoma boy who had never seen the Columbia River when he wrote this song for Washington State. "Roll On, Columbia" was one of 26 propaganda songs Guthrie was commissioned to write for the Bonneville Power Administration (BPA). BPA's job was to sell and distribute hydroelectric power produced by dams on the Columbia River. Salmon Creek is a tributary of the mighty Columbia River and the small settlement was named by the early pioneers for the salmon runs along the creek. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom apartments in Salmon Creek, WA

Looking for 2 bedroom 2 bathroom apartments in Salmon Creek offer flexibility, privacy, and an ideal layout for roommates. Choose your location and make sure it's a reasonable commute from work, along with the neighborhood amenities you want from entertainment to green space.

Some 2 bedroom apartments in Salmon Creek offer two equal-sized rooms with the same bathrooms. Others may offer a smaller second bedroom that is intended as a den or guest room. The second bathroom could be located in a hallway or away from the bedrooms. If you’re moving in with a roommate, decide who will take the smaller room and potentially adjust each portion of the rent accordingly.

Consider how much privacy you want when renting 2 bedroom 2 bathroom apartments in Salmon Creek. Are the bedrooms right next to each other or situated across the apartment? Consider the views each bedroom offers, as well as if one offers more storage and a better layout.

