Ruston, WA
5639 N 49th St
Last updated February 10 2020 at 10:20 PM

5639 N 49th St

5639 North 49th Street · No Longer Available
Location

5639 North 49th Street, Ruston, WA 98407
Ruston

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
carport
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
carport
parking
Beautiful newly renovated 2 bedroom, 1.5 bathrooms, 2 story duplex, complete with off-street parking with covered carport, spacious deck, storage unit and large yard, bi-monthly yard maintenance included. Kitchen features brand new stainless appliances and all new cabinetry with elegant solid surface countertops. Bathroom tastefully remodeled with new vanity and shower/tub. Laundry area includes washer and dryer. Gorgeous new LVP flooring upstairs and downstairs. New lighting throughout. Located in charming Ruston neighborhood within walking distance of Point Ruston shopping areas and restaurants and Defiance Park.
Renters insurance required. Non-smokers only.
One pet allowed, non-refundable $250 pet fee, $25 per month pet rent.
Tenants responsible for utilities.
Screening fee: $50.00 per adult

No Pets Allowed

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5639 N 49th St have any available units?
5639 N 49th St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Ruston, WA.
What amenities does 5639 N 49th St have?
Some of 5639 N 49th St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5639 N 49th St currently offering any rent specials?
5639 N 49th St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5639 N 49th St pet-friendly?
No, 5639 N 49th St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Ruston.
Does 5639 N 49th St offer parking?
Yes, 5639 N 49th St offers parking.
Does 5639 N 49th St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5639 N 49th St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5639 N 49th St have a pool?
No, 5639 N 49th St does not have a pool.
Does 5639 N 49th St have accessible units?
No, 5639 N 49th St does not have accessible units.
Does 5639 N 49th St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5639 N 49th St has units with dishwashers.
Does 5639 N 49th St have units with air conditioning?
No, 5639 N 49th St does not have units with air conditioning.

