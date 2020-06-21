All apartments in Ridgefield
307 N. 33rd Ct.

307 North 33rd Court · No Longer Available
Location

307 North 33rd Court, Ridgefield, WA 98642

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
307 N. 33rd Ct. Available 07/01/20 Luxury Townhome in Ridgefield - Luxury town home in the desirable Green Gables development in Ridgefield. This home features a granite kitchen, custom cabinets with stainless appliances all built with the craftsmanship of the areas top custom home builder, upgraded carpet and hardwood floor.

This home has A/C.

www.pnwland.com

Rental Terms
Rent: $1,795
Application Fee: $35.00
Security Deposit: $1,795
Move in Fee $250

Pet Policy
Cats allowed
Dogs allowed
$500 pet deposit
$250 Pet Move in Fee
NO Pet Rent

Anyone over the age of 18 must submit an application. Applications without payment will not be considered.

Disclaimer:
Property amenities/features/ Square Footage listed above are deemed reliable but are not guaranteed. Prospective applicants should verify all amenities/features to their satisfaction. Landlord is not liable for any misrepresentation in this description.

Pacific NW Land, LLC. is a Equal Opportunity Housing Provider

(RLNE4321865)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 307 N. 33rd Ct. have any available units?
307 N. 33rd Ct. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Ridgefield, WA.
What amenities does 307 N. 33rd Ct. have?
Some of 307 N. 33rd Ct.'s amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 307 N. 33rd Ct. currently offering any rent specials?
307 N. 33rd Ct. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 307 N. 33rd Ct. pet-friendly?
Yes, 307 N. 33rd Ct. is pet friendly.
Does 307 N. 33rd Ct. offer parking?
No, 307 N. 33rd Ct. does not offer parking.
Does 307 N. 33rd Ct. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 307 N. 33rd Ct. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 307 N. 33rd Ct. have a pool?
No, 307 N. 33rd Ct. does not have a pool.
Does 307 N. 33rd Ct. have accessible units?
No, 307 N. 33rd Ct. does not have accessible units.
Does 307 N. 33rd Ct. have units with dishwashers?
No, 307 N. 33rd Ct. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 307 N. 33rd Ct. have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 307 N. 33rd Ct. has units with air conditioning.
