Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:08 AM

Washington Square I

2455 George Washington Way · (509) 215-2539
Location

2455 George Washington Way, Richland, WA 99354

Price and availability

VERIFIED 4 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit BUILDING O-183 · Avail. now

$925

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 700 sqft

Unit BUILDING M-171 · Avail. now

$925

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 700 sqft

Unit BUILDING I-154 · Avail. now

$925

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 700 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Washington Square I.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
carport
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
patio / balcony
in unit laundry
carpet
fireplace
oven
range
recently renovated
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
parking
pool
gym
pet friendly
carport
clubhouse
game room
pool table
racquetball court
sauna
At Washington Square I in Richland, you've discovered your new home. These apartments are located in Richland on George Washington Way in the 99354 area. Come by to check out the apartment floorplan options. Here at this community, the professional leasing staff is excited to help you find the perfect place to live. Stop by Washington Square I today.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6-24 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Qualification: For full property qualifying criteria, please see the property website
Utilities: Gas
Application Fee: $40 per applicant
Deposit: $400
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
limit: 2
rent: $15 per pet/month
restrictions: Aggressive breeds
Dogs
fee: $240 per pet
Cats
fee: $200 per pet
Parking Details: Open lot, Carports.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Washington Square I have any available units?
Washington Square I has 10 units available starting at $925 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Washington Square I have?
Some of Washington Square I's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Washington Square I currently offering any rent specials?
Washington Square I is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Washington Square I pet-friendly?
Yes, Washington Square I is pet friendly.
Does Washington Square I offer parking?
Yes, Washington Square I offers parking.
Does Washington Square I have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Washington Square I offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Washington Square I have a pool?
Yes, Washington Square I has a pool.
Does Washington Square I have accessible units?
No, Washington Square I does not have accessible units.
Does Washington Square I have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Washington Square I has units with dishwashers.
Does Washington Square I have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Washington Square I has units with air conditioning.
