Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Washington Square I.
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
patio / balcony
in unit laundry
carpet
fireplace
oven
range
recently renovated
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
parking
pool
gym
pet friendly
carport
clubhouse
game room
pool table
racquetball court
sauna
At Washington Square I in Richland, you've discovered your new home. These apartments are located in Richland on George Washington Way in the 99354 area. Come by to check out the apartment floorplan options. Here at this community, the professional leasing staff is excited to help you find the perfect place to live. Stop by Washington Square I today.
Nitty Gritty
Lease Length: 6-24 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Qualification: For full property qualifying criteria, please see the property website
Utilities: Gas
Application Fee: $40 per applicant
Deposit: $400
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
limit: 2
rent: $15 per pet/month
restrictions: Aggressive breeds
Dogs
fee: $240 per pet
Cats
fee: $200 per pet
Parking Details: Open lot, Carports.
