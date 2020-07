Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal patio / balcony w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse gym on-site laundry playground pool

Maple Ridge Apartments for rent in Richland, Washington, pet friendly offer one-, two-, and three-bedroom apartments. Our community amenities include a fitness studio, two laundry facilities, two pools, and two sport courts. We are conveniently located near Lewis and Clark Grade School, Carmichael Middle School, and Richland High School, with easy access to I-182 and Hwy 240.