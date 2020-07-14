All apartments in Richland
Last updated July 12 2020 at 4:06 PM

575 Columbia

575 Columbia Point Drive · (509) 553-0718
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

575 Columbia Point Drive, Richland, WA 99352

Price and availability

VERIFIED 4 HRS AGO

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from 575 Columbia.

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
bathtub
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
pool
24hr gym
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
A contemporary retreat connecting you to one of Richland's most desirable, recreation-rich neighborhoods, 575 Columbia is a comfortable balance of high-end design and easy living. Finishes like quartz countertops, plank flooring, nine-foot ceilings and oversized windows infuse your home with style and natural light, while letting your vision shine through. And when you're ready for downtime, choose your experience: visit the fitness center or pool; grab some fun on the nearby Riverfront Trail, golf course or park. At 575 Columbia, the best in life surrounds you.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Qualification: For full property qualifying criteria, please see the property website
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 575 Columbia have any available units?
575 Columbia doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Richland, WA.
What amenities does 575 Columbia have?
Some of 575 Columbia's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 575 Columbia currently offering any rent specials?
575 Columbia is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 575 Columbia pet-friendly?
Yes, 575 Columbia is pet friendly.
Does 575 Columbia offer parking?
Yes, 575 Columbia offers parking.
Does 575 Columbia have units with washers and dryers?
No, 575 Columbia does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 575 Columbia have a pool?
Yes, 575 Columbia has a pool.
Does 575 Columbia have accessible units?
No, 575 Columbia does not have accessible units.
Does 575 Columbia have units with dishwashers?
No, 575 Columbia does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 575 Columbia have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 575 Columbia has units with air conditioning.
