322 Casey Ave

in unit laundry patio / balcony fire pit media room

Great Richland location! - Schedule a showing with Mike at Celski And Associates to see this 5 bedroom, 2 bathroom duplex in Richland!!

Walking distance from Lewis And Clark Elementary School.

Close to the Columbia River!

2,021 sq.ft. Tri Level House! Main-floor living, dining, and kitchen. Lower level includes laundry with premium front-loader washer & dryer, 2 downstairs bedrooms, lovely 3/4 shower bath, and a general purpose room that could be a play-room or home theater room. Upstairs includes large master, two more bedrooms, and a full tub/shower bathroom.

Covered patio overlooks back yard with fire pit, garden area, and (approx) 8x10 storage shed.

This property holds a strict no pet policy.



$1,700 Per Month

$1,700 Security Deposit

$35.00 Application Fee (each person over age 18)

Apply Online at Celskiandassociates.com

Call Mike at Celski And Associates to schedule a private showing. (509)735.4148



