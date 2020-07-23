All apartments in Richland
Find more places like 322 Casey Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Richland, WA
/
322 Casey Ave
Last updated July 22 2020 at 7:36 PM

322 Casey Ave

322 Casey Street · (509) 735-4148
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Richland
See all
Apartments with Gyms
See all
Apartments with Pools
See all
Apartments with Balconies
See all
Pet Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

322 Casey Street, Richland, WA 99352

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

5 Bedrooms

Unit 322 Casey Ave - 322 Casey Ave · Avail. now

$1,700

5 Bed · 2 Bath · 2021 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
fire pit
media room
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
fire pit
media room
Great Richland location! - Schedule a showing with Mike at Celski And Associates to see this 5 bedroom, 2 bathroom duplex in Richland!!
Walking distance from Lewis And Clark Elementary School.
Close to the Columbia River!
2,021 sq.ft. Tri Level House! Main-floor living, dining, and kitchen. Lower level includes laundry with premium front-loader washer & dryer, 2 downstairs bedrooms, lovely 3/4 shower bath, and a general purpose room that could be a play-room or home theater room. Upstairs includes large master, two more bedrooms, and a full tub/shower bathroom.
Covered patio overlooks back yard with fire pit, garden area, and (approx) 8x10 storage shed.
This property holds a strict no pet policy.

$1,700 Per Month
$1,700 Security Deposit
$35.00 Application Fee (each person over age 18)
Apply Online at Celskiandassociates.com
Get It Before Its Gone!
Call Mike at Celski And Associates to schedule a private showing. (509)735.4148

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5932779)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 322 Casey Ave have any available units?
322 Casey Ave has a unit available for $1,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 322 Casey Ave have?
Some of 322 Casey Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and fire pit. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 322 Casey Ave currently offering any rent specials?
322 Casey Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 322 Casey Ave pet-friendly?
No, 322 Casey Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Richland.
Does 322 Casey Ave offer parking?
No, 322 Casey Ave does not offer parking.
Does 322 Casey Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 322 Casey Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 322 Casey Ave have a pool?
No, 322 Casey Ave does not have a pool.
Does 322 Casey Ave have accessible units?
No, 322 Casey Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 322 Casey Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 322 Casey Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 322 Casey Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 322 Casey Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 322 Casey Ave?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Cedar North
1621 George Washington Way
Richland, WA 99354
Jadwin Stevens
1851 Jadwin Avenue
Richland, WA 99354
Washington Square I
2455 George Washington Way
Richland, WA 99354
Evergreen Ridge
1775 Columbia Park Trl
Richland, WA 99352
Badger Mountain Ranch
451 Westcliffe Boulevard
Richland, WA 99352
Bellavista
2100 Bellerive Dr
Richland, WA 99352
Maple Ridge
69 Jadwin Ave
Richland, WA 99352
The Lofts at Innovation Center
2895 Pauling Ave
Richland, WA 99354

Similar Pages

Richland 1 Bedroom ApartmentsRichland 2 Bedroom Apartments
Richland Apartments with BalconiesRichland Apartments with Gyms
Richland Apartments with Pools

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Kennewick, WAPasco, WA
Moses Lake, WAHermiston, OR
West Richland, WAPendleton, OR

Apartments Near Colleges

Columbia Basin College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity