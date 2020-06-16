All apartments in Richland
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:14 PM

2261 Veneto Street

2261 Veneto St · (509) 526-7368
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2261 Veneto St, Richland, WA 99354

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 2261 Veneto Street · Avail. now

$1,795

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1414 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
2261 Veneto *Brand New Build Located in Horn Rapids* - DUE TO THE COVID-19 PANDEMIC, YOUR APPLICATION TO RENT MUST BE PRE-APPROVED BEFORE WE CAN SCHEDULE A SHOWING OF THIS HOME IN PERSON. PLEASE FEEL FREE TO WATCH THE VIDEO WALK THROUGH BELOW AND VIEW THE PHOTOS ON THIS LISTING. PLEASE CONTACT OUR OFFICE WITH ANY QUESTIONS AT SKING@WINDERMERE.COM.

Left at River Valley Drive, left at Tuscanna, left at Veneto

3bed/2bath duplex located in the Horn Creek community at Horn Rapids in Richland. Access to community pool (open seasonally), clubhouse and tennis courts. Built 2019, pets negotiable, 2-car garage, stainless steel kitchen appliances including fridge, stove, dishwasher and built-in microwave. Includes washer & dryer. Home has gas fireplace, central AC and heat, granite countertops, vinyl plank flooring in kitchen/dining area. Covered patio in fenced in backyard. Tenant responsible for all utilities. Yard care included with rent. Duplex located in an HOA-controlled neighborhood. To view a copy of the neighborhood rules & regulations, please visit: http://www.hrhomeowners.com/rules-and-regulations.html For more information on community amenities including club house and swimming pool: http://www.hornrapidshomes.com/community-amenities/

Apply with Windermere Property Management at www.wallarentals.com

Tenants required to carry liability insurance. For more details please visit www.wallarentals.com, click on Tenants and then Required Liability Insurance.

WPM does not accept comprehensive, reusable tenant screening reports made available by a consumer reporting agency.

(RLNE5037157)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2261 Veneto Street have any available units?
2261 Veneto Street has a unit available for $1,795 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2261 Veneto Street have?
Some of 2261 Veneto Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2261 Veneto Street currently offering any rent specials?
2261 Veneto Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2261 Veneto Street pet-friendly?
No, 2261 Veneto Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Richland.
Does 2261 Veneto Street offer parking?
Yes, 2261 Veneto Street does offer parking.
Does 2261 Veneto Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2261 Veneto Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2261 Veneto Street have a pool?
Yes, 2261 Veneto Street has a pool.
Does 2261 Veneto Street have accessible units?
No, 2261 Veneto Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2261 Veneto Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2261 Veneto Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 2261 Veneto Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2261 Veneto Street has units with air conditioning.
