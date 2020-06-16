2261 Veneto Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse parking pool garage tennis court

2261 Veneto *Brand New Build Located in Horn Rapids* - DUE TO THE COVID-19 PANDEMIC, YOUR APPLICATION TO RENT MUST BE PRE-APPROVED BEFORE WE CAN SCHEDULE A SHOWING OF THIS HOME IN PERSON. PLEASE FEEL FREE TO WATCH THE VIDEO WALK THROUGH BELOW AND VIEW THE PHOTOS ON THIS LISTING. PLEASE CONTACT OUR OFFICE WITH ANY QUESTIONS AT SKING@WINDERMERE.COM.



Left at River Valley Drive, left at Tuscanna, left at Veneto



3bed/2bath duplex located in the Horn Creek community at Horn Rapids in Richland. Access to community pool (open seasonally), clubhouse and tennis courts. Built 2019, pets negotiable, 2-car garage, stainless steel kitchen appliances including fridge, stove, dishwasher and built-in microwave. Includes washer & dryer. Home has gas fireplace, central AC and heat, granite countertops, vinyl plank flooring in kitchen/dining area. Covered patio in fenced in backyard. Tenant responsible for all utilities. Yard care included with rent. Duplex located in an HOA-controlled neighborhood. To view a copy of the neighborhood rules & regulations, please visit: http://www.hrhomeowners.com/rules-and-regulations.html For more information on community amenities including club house and swimming pool: http://www.hornrapidshomes.com/community-amenities/



Apply with Windermere Property Management at www.wallarentals.com



Tenants required to carry liability insurance. For more details please visit www.wallarentals.com, click on Tenants and then Required Liability Insurance.



WPM does not accept comprehensive, reusable tenant screening reports made available by a consumer reporting agency.



(RLNE5037157)