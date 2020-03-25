All apartments in Richland
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:12 PM

1506 Desert Springs Ave

1506 Desert Springs Avenue · (509) 735-0165 ext. 0000
Location

1506 Desert Springs Avenue, Richland, WA 99352

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1506 Desert Springs Ave · Avail. now

$1,795

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1862 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
key fob access
1506 Desert Springs Ave - Built 2001, single story home, 3 bedroom, 2 bathrooms, dining room, family room w/ propane fireplace, eat-in kitchen with refrigerator, glass cook top stove, microwave, and dishwasher, central air / heat, 2 car garage w/ opener & keyless entry, laundry room w/ hookups, backyard w/ patio, UGS, & KID irrigation. No Pets Please. For school boundary information, please check the Community Info section of the Crown Property Management website at www.crownpropertymanagement.com. For more information, please call (509) 735-0165.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3266024)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1506 Desert Springs Ave have any available units?
1506 Desert Springs Ave has a unit available for $1,795 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1506 Desert Springs Ave have?
Some of 1506 Desert Springs Ave's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1506 Desert Springs Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1506 Desert Springs Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1506 Desert Springs Ave pet-friendly?
No, 1506 Desert Springs Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Richland.
Does 1506 Desert Springs Ave offer parking?
Yes, 1506 Desert Springs Ave does offer parking.
Does 1506 Desert Springs Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1506 Desert Springs Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1506 Desert Springs Ave have a pool?
No, 1506 Desert Springs Ave does not have a pool.
Does 1506 Desert Springs Ave have accessible units?
No, 1506 Desert Springs Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1506 Desert Springs Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1506 Desert Springs Ave has units with dishwashers.
Does 1506 Desert Springs Ave have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1506 Desert Springs Ave has units with air conditioning.
