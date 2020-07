Amenities

pet friendly parking recently renovated carpet

Unit Amenities carpet recently renovated Property Amenities pet friendly parking

Well Kept Duplex with Large Yard - Click the first picture to play the video walk through of the property.



The main floor is freshly painted with new blinds and a great kitchen layout that has a really nice layout with great counter top space, storage and upgraded appliances.

3 bedrooms and the bath are on the second floor.

Fully fenced back yard is very spacious with a private feel created by mature landscaping.

Storage shed in the back.

Exterior freshly painted

No off-street parking

Dog friendly with approval & fee



Additional Lease Information:

12 month lease term



Deposit & Fees Include:

$911 Refundable Deposit

$194 Inspection Fee

$190 Carpet Care Fee (used at move out)



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE5889192)