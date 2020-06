Amenities

Highly Renovated Richland Duplex with 4 bedrooms - Click "watch video" in the Tour section below for a video tour of the inside!



4 bed, 2 bath duplex in Richland.

This property has been significantly remodeled!

Upgrades include a master bedroom and bathroom on the main level as well as laundry on the main!

Updated & larger kitchen with stainless steel appliances and lots of counter top and cabinet space.

3 bedrooms upstairs plus a nicely remodeled bathroom.

Off-street parking, fully fenced back yard

Central heat & air

No pets



Additional Lease Information:

12 month lease



Deposit & Fees Include:

$996 Refundable Deposit

$209 Inspection Fee

$190 Carpet Care Fee (used at move out)



No Pets Allowed



