Home
/
Renton, WA
/
606 Shattuck Ave S - 2
Last updated June 11 2020 at 4:26 AM

606 Shattuck Ave S - 2

606 Shattuck Avenue South · No Longer Available
Location

606 Shattuck Avenue South, Renton, WA 98057
South Renton

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
carport
recently renovated
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
on-site laundry
parking
Welcome home to your beautifully updated & spacious 2 bedroom 1.5 bath town home with fenced patio! Nicely updated with newer carpet & paint and faux wood vinyl flooring. Large eat-in kitchen with stove/range & full size refrigerator. Great floor plan with Living, Kitchen & Powder Bath on the main level with 2 bedrooms and full bath upstairs! Nice complex has only 5 units and a shared laundry room. Reserved carport! Available Now!
Townhome style units. Laundry room on site. Reserved carport.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 606 Shattuck Ave S - 2 have any available units?
606 Shattuck Ave S - 2 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Renton, WA.
How much is rent in Renton, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Renton Rent Report.
What amenities does 606 Shattuck Ave S - 2 have?
Some of 606 Shattuck Ave S - 2's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 606 Shattuck Ave S - 2 currently offering any rent specials?
606 Shattuck Ave S - 2 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 606 Shattuck Ave S - 2 pet-friendly?
Yes, 606 Shattuck Ave S - 2 is pet friendly.
Does 606 Shattuck Ave S - 2 offer parking?
Yes, 606 Shattuck Ave S - 2 offers parking.
Does 606 Shattuck Ave S - 2 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 606 Shattuck Ave S - 2 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 606 Shattuck Ave S - 2 have a pool?
No, 606 Shattuck Ave S - 2 does not have a pool.
Does 606 Shattuck Ave S - 2 have accessible units?
No, 606 Shattuck Ave S - 2 does not have accessible units.
Does 606 Shattuck Ave S - 2 have units with dishwashers?
No, 606 Shattuck Ave S - 2 does not have units with dishwashers.

