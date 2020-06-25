Rent Calculator
Home
/
Renton, WA
/
516 Mill Ave S
Last updated May 31 2019 at 7:05 AM
1 of 6
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
516 Mill Ave S
516 Mill Avenue South
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
516 Mill Avenue South, Renton, WA 98057
Renton Hill
Amenities
in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
dogs allowed
pet friendly
cats allowed
Meticulously renovated view apartment in a short walk to downtown Renton.
10 mins to Bellevue and Sea-tax, 15 mins to Seattle
Responsible landlord. Text Takami for showing.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
cats, dogs
Parking Details:
Surface lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 516 Mill Ave S have any available units?
516 Mill Ave S doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Renton, WA
.
How much is rent in Renton, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Renton Rent Report
.
What amenities does 516 Mill Ave S have?
Some of 516 Mill Ave S's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 516 Mill Ave S currently offering any rent specials?
516 Mill Ave S is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 516 Mill Ave S pet-friendly?
Yes, 516 Mill Ave S is pet friendly.
Does 516 Mill Ave S offer parking?
Yes, 516 Mill Ave S offers parking.
Does 516 Mill Ave S have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 516 Mill Ave S offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 516 Mill Ave S have a pool?
No, 516 Mill Ave S does not have a pool.
Does 516 Mill Ave S have accessible units?
No, 516 Mill Ave S does not have accessible units.
Does 516 Mill Ave S have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 516 Mill Ave S has units with dishwashers.
