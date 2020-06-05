Amenities

in unit laundry pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities in unit laundry Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

503 S 53rd Place Available 11/11/19 Nice 4 Bedroom House With Fenced Yard and 2-Car Garage in Renton!! - Great location! This 4 bedroom, 2 bath home is super close to Valley Medical Hospital and has easy access to Hwy 167, I-405 and I-5. Tons of shopping, restaurants and everything you need nearby. Quiet neighborhood with no through traffic. Fully fenced backyard, 2-car garage. Washer and dryer included. Pride of ownership inside and out. Make an appointment to schedule a showing today. PLEASE do not disturb current tenants.



