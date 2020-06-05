All apartments in Renton
Last updated October 30 2019 at 10:13 PM

503 S 53rd Place

503 South 53rd Place · No Longer Available
Location

503 South 53rd Place, Renton, WA 98055
Geneva Court

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
503 S 53rd Place Available 11/11/19 Nice 4 Bedroom House With Fenced Yard and 2-Car Garage in Renton!! - Great location! This 4 bedroom, 2 bath home is super close to Valley Medical Hospital and has easy access to Hwy 167, I-405 and I-5. Tons of shopping, restaurants and everything you need nearby. Quiet neighborhood with no through traffic. Fully fenced backyard, 2-car garage. Washer and dryer included. Pride of ownership inside and out. Make an appointment to schedule a showing today. PLEASE do not disturb current tenants.

BEWARE OF SCAMMERS! If you see another ad for this house at a lower price or an ad that does NOT mention RentLucky Property Management, SCAMMERS have posted the other ad. If you have been dealing with a SCAMMER, please reach out to RentLucky immediately at 206-923-8727.

TIPS & TRICKS to a Successful Leasing Experience with RentLucky!

PLEASE DO NOT CALL: Visit our website at http://mywaytribe.com/showmojo to schedule a self-guided tour allowing you access, at your convenience. If this is not a self-tour property, you may reply to this ad, which emails our Touring Representative.

RESPONSE TIME: We will answer all leads in the order received, and we do our best to respond within one business day. We respond to ALL inquiries, please be patient. We have a 'no-bullying' policy, and zero tolerance for verbal abuse towards our staff.

HOW TO APPLY: Once you have toured the property and are ready to apply, visit http://mywaytribe.com/rentlucky_listings to apply online. $47 per adult over the age of 18. Each person must fill out a separate application; there are no joint applications for married persons or co-signers.

SCREENING CRITERIA: Please visit our website at http://mywaytribe.com/screening_criteria for our detailed screening criteria. We DO NOT answer screening criteria qualification questions over the phone.

PETS: Most landlords will consider pets on a case-by-case basis with additional deposit.

MOVE IN COSTS: A retainer deposit equal to one month's rent is required to take property off the market. This will be applied to your first full month's rent. Second month will be pro-rated less the move in days. Security and pet deposits are required at move in. Security deposit is equal to one month's rent.

(RLNE5248342)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 503 S 53rd Place have any available units?
503 S 53rd Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Renton, WA.
How much is rent in Renton, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Renton Rent Report.
Is 503 S 53rd Place currently offering any rent specials?
503 S 53rd Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 503 S 53rd Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 503 S 53rd Place is pet friendly.
Does 503 S 53rd Place offer parking?
Yes, 503 S 53rd Place offers parking.
Does 503 S 53rd Place have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 503 S 53rd Place offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 503 S 53rd Place have a pool?
No, 503 S 53rd Place does not have a pool.
Does 503 S 53rd Place have accessible units?
No, 503 S 53rd Place does not have accessible units.
Does 503 S 53rd Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 503 S 53rd Place does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 503 S 53rd Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 503 S 53rd Place does not have units with air conditioning.

