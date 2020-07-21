4408 Northeast 2nd Court

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher garage fireplace

LOCATION, LOCATION, LOCATION!!! Renton Highlands, spacious 2-story home, 3BR, 2.25 Bath, 1960 sq.ft. with 2 car garage, gas fireplace in living room and in master bedroom. First floor has a kitchen w/a large island, Carpet, Dishwasher, Fireplace, Garage, Hardwood floors, Washer/Dryer (included), plus a lovely backyard. House just minute to Safeway, QFC, Post Office, banks and freeway.



Renton School District:

Maplewood Heights Elementary School

McKnight Middle School

Hazen Senior High School



Move in: 1st month, last month & deposit.



Application: https://www.hemlane.com/listings/4408-ne-2nd-ct-renton-wa-98059-usa/b4a7e5bd-0d3e-4141-b6a8-716ae54da936



No Pets Allowed



