4408 Northeast 2nd Court
Last updated December 16 2019 at 1:21 PM

4408 Northeast 2nd Court

4408 Northeast 2nd Court · No Longer Available
Location

4408 Northeast 2nd Court, Renton, WA 98059
South Union

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
LOCATION, LOCATION, LOCATION!!! Renton Highlands, spacious 2-story home, 3BR, 2.25 Bath, 1960 sq.ft. with 2 car garage, gas fireplace in living room and in master bedroom. First floor has a kitchen w/a large island, Carpet, Dishwasher, Fireplace, Garage, Hardwood floors, Washer/Dryer (included), plus a lovely backyard. House just minute to Safeway, QFC, Post Office, banks and freeway.

Renton School District:
Maplewood Heights Elementary School
McKnight Middle School
Hazen Senior High School

Move in: 1st month, last month & deposit.

Application: https://www.hemlane.com/listings/4408-ne-2nd-ct-renton-wa-98059-usa/b4a7e5bd-0d3e-4141-b6a8-716ae54da936

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5317917)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4408 Northeast 2nd Court have any available units?
4408 Northeast 2nd Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Renton, WA.
How much is rent in Renton, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Renton Rent Report.
What amenities does 4408 Northeast 2nd Court have?
Some of 4408 Northeast 2nd Court's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4408 Northeast 2nd Court currently offering any rent specials?
4408 Northeast 2nd Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4408 Northeast 2nd Court pet-friendly?
No, 4408 Northeast 2nd Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Renton.
Does 4408 Northeast 2nd Court offer parking?
Yes, 4408 Northeast 2nd Court offers parking.
Does 4408 Northeast 2nd Court have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4408 Northeast 2nd Court offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4408 Northeast 2nd Court have a pool?
No, 4408 Northeast 2nd Court does not have a pool.
Does 4408 Northeast 2nd Court have accessible units?
No, 4408 Northeast 2nd Court does not have accessible units.
Does 4408 Northeast 2nd Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4408 Northeast 2nd Court has units with dishwashers.
