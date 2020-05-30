4001 NE 22nd Place

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

3 Bed 1 Bath Updated SFR in Renton Highlands - Open House Thursdays 6pm - 7pm and Sundays 12pm - 1pm. Please RSVP by emailing livehere@realestategladiators.com if you plan to attend one of these showing times so we know to expect you.



Video Tour: https://youtu.be/kaJpXOYfcM4



Many updates within the last five years including paint, roof, appliances, water heater, bath, vinyl windows, kitchen, deck, fence & connected to sewer. Very charming with skylights, vaulted ceilings, hardwood floors, country kitchen, and master bedroom. Large lot with RV parking, new deck and fully fenced backyard



Tenant responsible for all utilities / 12 month lease / cats are ok with approval and additional pet deposit / dogs are not allowed /



Fees



1. Cost to apply is $40 per person over 18

2. Move in fee $75 and $125 admin fee due upon move in

3. First month's rent due upon move in

4. Deposit due upon approval of your application to hold the unit.

5. Refundable pet deposit of $500 per pet may apply if you have pets



(RLNE4360476)