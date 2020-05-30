All apartments in Renton
Last updated May 15 2019 at 10:34 AM

4001 NE 22nd Place

4001 NE 22nd Pl · No Longer Available
Location

4001 NE 22nd Pl, Renton, WA 98056
Glencoe

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
3 Bed 1 Bath Updated SFR in Renton Highlands - Open House Thursdays 6pm - 7pm and Sundays 12pm - 1pm. Please RSVP by emailing livehere@realestategladiators.com if you plan to attend one of these showing times so we know to expect you.

Video Tour: https://youtu.be/kaJpXOYfcM4

Many updates within the last five years including paint, roof, appliances, water heater, bath, vinyl windows, kitchen, deck, fence & connected to sewer. Very charming with skylights, vaulted ceilings, hardwood floors, country kitchen, and master bedroom. Large lot with RV parking, new deck and fully fenced backyard

Tenant responsible for all utilities / 12 month lease / cats are ok with approval and additional pet deposit / dogs are not allowed /

Fees

1. Cost to apply is $40 per person over 18
2. Move in fee $75 and $125 admin fee due upon move in
3. First month's rent due upon move in
4. Deposit due upon approval of your application to hold the unit.
5. Refundable pet deposit of $500 per pet may apply if you have pets

(RLNE4360476)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4001 NE 22nd Place have any available units?
4001 NE 22nd Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Renton, WA.
How much is rent in Renton, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Renton Rent Report.
What amenities does 4001 NE 22nd Place have?
Some of 4001 NE 22nd Place's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4001 NE 22nd Place currently offering any rent specials?
4001 NE 22nd Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4001 NE 22nd Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 4001 NE 22nd Place is pet friendly.
Does 4001 NE 22nd Place offer parking?
Yes, 4001 NE 22nd Place offers parking.
Does 4001 NE 22nd Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4001 NE 22nd Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4001 NE 22nd Place have a pool?
No, 4001 NE 22nd Place does not have a pool.
Does 4001 NE 22nd Place have accessible units?
No, 4001 NE 22nd Place does not have accessible units.
Does 4001 NE 22nd Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 4001 NE 22nd Place does not have units with dishwashers.
