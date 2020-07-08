351 Vuemont PL NE

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony pet friendly parking carpet

Unit Amenities carpet in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking

Vuemont Apartments: www.cornellandassociates.com Neighborhood: Renton Address: 351 Vuemont Pl. N.E, Renton, Wa. 98056 Bedrooms/Baths: 1 bedroom/1 bathroom Rent: $1150.00 plus 1st and last months' rent Parking: on site/no fee Utility Fee: Sub metered and billed back to tenant Fees: $40 Application Fee per person: www.cornellandassociates.com/legal-disclosure Deposit: $700 Lease: 1-Year Lease Pets: Cats allowed Description: Fantastic 180 degree view with deck, 1 bedroom apartment, non smoking, new windows, blinds, carpet. On site parking, on site washer dryers, near bus line, schools, shopping, quiet cul da sac plus newly painted exterior of building with new outside lighting. Tenant pays utilities. A MUST SEE! Available: ***NOW!***