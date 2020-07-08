All apartments in Renton
Find more places like 351 Vuemont PL NE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Renton, WA
/
351 Vuemont PL NE
Last updated May 29 2020 at 11:08 AM

351 Vuemont PL NE

351 Vuemont Place Northeast · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Renton
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

351 Vuemont Place Northeast, Renton, WA 98056

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
Vuemont Apartments: www.cornellandassociates.com Neighborhood: Renton Address: 351 Vuemont Pl. N.E, Renton, Wa. 98056 Bedrooms/Baths: 1 bedroom/1 bathroom Rent: $1150.00 plus 1st and last months' rent Parking: on site/no fee Utility Fee: Sub metered and billed back to tenant Fees: $40 Application Fee per person: www.cornellandassociates.com/legal-disclosure Deposit: $700 Lease: 1-Year Lease Pets: Cats allowed Description: Fantastic 180 degree view with deck, 1 bedroom apartment, non smoking, new windows, blinds, carpet. On site parking, on site washer dryers, near bus line, schools, shopping, quiet cul da sac plus newly painted exterior of building with new outside lighting. Tenant pays utilities. A MUST SEE! Available: ***NOW!***

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 351 Vuemont PL NE have any available units?
351 Vuemont PL NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Renton, WA.
How much is rent in Renton, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Renton Rent Report.
What amenities does 351 Vuemont PL NE have?
Some of 351 Vuemont PL NE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 351 Vuemont PL NE currently offering any rent specials?
351 Vuemont PL NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 351 Vuemont PL NE pet-friendly?
Yes, 351 Vuemont PL NE is pet friendly.
Does 351 Vuemont PL NE offer parking?
Yes, 351 Vuemont PL NE offers parking.
Does 351 Vuemont PL NE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 351 Vuemont PL NE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 351 Vuemont PL NE have a pool?
No, 351 Vuemont PL NE does not have a pool.
Does 351 Vuemont PL NE have accessible units?
No, 351 Vuemont PL NE does not have accessible units.
Does 351 Vuemont PL NE have units with dishwashers?
No, 351 Vuemont PL NE does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Should I Live with a Roommate?
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Montclair Heights
2223 Benson Rd S
Renton, WA 98055
Constellation Apartments
1455 S Puget Dr
Renton, WA 98055
Valley Springs Apartments
15300 SE 155th Pl
Renton, WA 98058
Springbrook
5301 Talbot Rd S
Renton, WA 98055
Westview Village
17735 105th Pl SE
Renton, WA 98055
Plum Tree Park
200 SW 5th Pl
Renton, WA 98057
Alaire Apartment Homes
510 Stevens Ave SW
Renton, WA 98057
Lexington Heights
300 Vuemont Pl NE
Renton, WA 98056

Similar Pages

Renton 1 BedroomsRenton 2 Bedrooms
Renton Apartments with BalconyRenton Apartments with Parking
Renton Studio ApartmentsKing County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Seattle, WABellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WAKent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WA
Kirkland, WALynnwood, WALakewood, WAAuburn, WABothell, WAShoreline, WAIssaquah, WA
Puyallup, WAEdmonds, WASammamish, WAMountlake Terrace, WABremerton, WASilverdale, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

CascadeSunset
Downtown Renton

Apartments Near Colleges

Renton Technical CollegeShoreline Community College
University of Washington-Seattle CampusUniversity of Washington-Tacoma Campus
Cascadia College