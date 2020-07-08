351 Vuemont PL NE

Amenities
Vuemont Apartments: www.cornellandassociates.com Neighborhood: Renton Address: 351 Vuemont Pl. N.E, Renton, Wa. 98056 Bedrooms/Baths: 1 bedroom/1 bathroom Rent: $1150.00 plus 1st and last months' rent Parking: on site/no fee Utility Fee: Sub metered and billed back to tenant Fees: $40 Application Fee per person: www.cornellandassociates.com/legal-disclosure Deposit: $700 Lease: 1-Year Lease Pets: Cats allowed Description: Fantastic 180 degree view with deck, 1 bedroom apartment, non smoking, new windows, blinds, carpet. On site parking, on site washer dryers, near bus line, schools, shopping, quiet cul da sac plus newly painted exterior of building with new outside lighting. Tenant pays utilities. A MUST SEE! Available: ***NOW!***