3402 Monterey Ln NE

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities courtyard parking playground cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/e1f21280c0 ----

Gorgeous home in immaculate community. Lovely hardwood floor from entry to kitchen. Vaulted ceilings in entry/living room. Lots of windows for natural light, Formal living and dining rooms. Spacious open kitchen features curved island with gas cook-top, tiled counters and plenty of storage and work space. Sunken family room with gas fireplace and built-in entertainment center. Large master suite with 5 piece bath, walk-in closet and ceiling fan. 3 generous guest bedrooms and 2nd full bath. Large bonus room with closet could easily be 5th bedroom. Central AC, custom shades and blinds, fully fenced back yard with patio, great for entertaining! Washer/dryer included. 2 car attached garage. Easy access to 405, I-90. Small pet possible with prior approval, extra deposit and fees.



COMMUNITY NAME: LaCrosse



YEAR BUILT: 2001



COMMUNITY FEATURES

Community Playground



SCHOOLS

Elementary: Hazelwood | Middle/Jr High: Risdon | High: Hazen



APPLIANCES

Oven/Range | Refrigerator | Dishwasher | Microwave | Washer | Dryer



PARKING

2 Car Attached Garage



HEATING

Gas Forced Air



UTILITIES INCLUDED

None



LEASE DETAILS

12 Month or greater with approval



STANDARD DEPOSIT

Our Standard Move in Deposit and Fees include a Refundable Deposit of $3000.00 plus a non-refundable fee of $250.00. We may ask for an additional deposit based on income, credit score, or background check results.



PET POLICY

? Pet possible with prior approval and additional deposit (30 lb. max.)

? Pets must be over 2 years old, spayed or neutered

? No aggressive dog breeds

? Other restrictions may apply



PET POLICY ? Pets Accepted | No Pets | Case by Case {Remove which do not apply}

IF Pets ARE Accepted, the following policy applies:

? Pet is possible with prior approval

? Pet must be over 2 years old

? Pet must neutered or spayed

? Pet must be and under 30lbs

? No aggressive breeds

? Other restrictions may apply

? Pet application fees are $50 per pet. Monthly pet administration fees are $25 per pet.

? Our Standard Refundable Pet Deposit is $500 per pet (may vary). This deposit would be in addition to the standard security deposit and is refundable subject to property condition on move out.



EASY TO APPLY ONLINE!

$37 - Per Applicant paid online with a credit card!

https://brinkpm.quickleasepro.com/properties



Landscape Services Included

Secured Mailbox