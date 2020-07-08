3129 Talbot Rd S

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher parking recently renovated fireplace microwave

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Available 06/01/20 Charming home near Valley Medical Center - Property Id: 137838



Welcome to this charming recently updated rambler on Talbot Hill. Beautiful, spacious and open concept kitchen with new cabinet and counter tops. New carpet in rooms and updated bathroom. Spacious livingroom with fireplace and lots of natural light. Huge yard and R/V parking.



The home is at convenient location in Renton with Valley Medical center, grocery centers(Fred Meyer & 99 Ranch Market), IKEA, South center mall, the Landing in Renton, and SEATAC Airport all within 15 minute commute. Easy access to I-405, Hwy 515 and Hwy 167.



Viewing of this home will be available starting April 20, 2020.



Lease term is one-year. Require security deposit ($2500), and first + last month rent ($1980 x 2 = $3960) as initial payment.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/137838

Property Id 137838



(RLNE5726886)