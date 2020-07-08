All apartments in Renton
Last updated May 5 2020 at 9:48 AM

3129 Talbot Rd S

3129 Talbot Road South · No Longer Available
Location

3129 Talbot Road South, Renton, WA 98055

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
fireplace
microwave
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
parking
Available 06/01/20 Charming home near Valley Medical Center - Property Id: 137838

Welcome to this charming recently updated rambler on Talbot Hill. Beautiful, spacious and open concept kitchen with new cabinet and counter tops. New carpet in rooms and updated bathroom. Spacious livingroom with fireplace and lots of natural light. Huge yard and R/V parking.

The home is at convenient location in Renton with Valley Medical center, grocery centers(Fred Meyer & 99 Ranch Market), IKEA, South center mall, the Landing in Renton, and SEATAC Airport all within 15 minute commute. Easy access to I-405, Hwy 515 and Hwy 167.

Viewing of this home will be available starting April 20, 2020.

Lease term is one-year. Require security deposit ($2500), and first + last month rent ($1980 x 2 = $3960) as initial payment.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/137838
Property Id 137838

(RLNE5726886)

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

