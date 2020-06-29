All apartments in Renton
2902 SE 11th Place #1066

2902 Southeast 11th Place · No Longer Available
Location

2902 Southeast 11th Place, Renton, WA 98058
Shadow Hawk

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
parking
garage
4 Bed 3 Bath Renton - Gated Townhome Community Surrounded By Greenbelt. Near Maplewood Golf. Featuring 9' Ceilings, White Painted Millwork, 6 Panel Doors, Kitchen W/Pantry & Eating Bar, Gas Fireplace, 8' Entry & Patio Doors, & Attached Garage. Enjoy A Private, Fully Fenced In Back Yard And Patio, Sport Court, & The Cedar River Hiking Trails.

Excellent 4-bedroom Town home in gated community on Royal Hills Drive. Quiet and peaceful close to Hwy 167 and I-405. Double master suites! 1-in main level, the other one upstairs. Fully fenced, easy to maintain yard. Hardwood entry, hall and kitchen. Gas fireplace in living room.

New resident resp. for all utilities
12 month leases and extensions are available
Pets may be allowed subject to approval based on breeds, quantity and types. Pet deposits will apply.

Move in costs:

Security deposit: equal to 1 month of rent
First month's rent due in full before move in (regardless of the day of the month your move in)
Application fee: $40 per person over 18
Move in Fee: $75
Admin Fee: $125
Furnace Filter Program: $10/month

RENTAL CRITERIA AND APPLICATION DISCLOSURE

The following information will be accessed as part of the screening of any applications for tenancy:

- All information on your application.
- Your rental history via any identifiable prior Landlords
- Credit reports via a third-party Consumer Reporting Agency
- Public records regarding criminal conviction history or registration as a sex offender
- Personal references.
- Verification of employment and/or income (or rental subsidy) amounts.
- Public records regarding civil court records.
- Any other information provided by the applicant (such as anticipated length of tenancy, tenancy commencement date, etc.).
- Any offers or proposals you may choose to make to us (additional rent or deposit funds, extended lease term, guarantors or co-signers, etc.).

General Information:

- Applicant on time for showing appointment, or timely call to reschedule
- Positive government issued picture ID for all adult
- Fully completed application, without material omissions, for every occupant.
- Demonstration of ability to pay complete deposit and rent
- Applications will not be reviewed until received in full. Groups of more than one applicant will not be considered until the applications from all members of the group are received.

Income/Credit Requirements:

- General rule is that income from the applicants intending to sign the lease must (collectively) equal or exceed 3 times the rent.
- Proof of adequate income (or reserves) to verify ability to pay rent on time throughout the lease term (select one or more):
Verification of employment and salary/wages.
Recent paystubs from verifiable employer
Tax return copies for self-employed applicants.
Proof of regular investment earnings, social security or other form of governmental rental supplement.
Any additional sources of income that applicant wishes to disclose (i.e. child or spousal support, trust income, financial reserves, etc).
Any rental subsidies which you wish us to consider. NOTE: Exceptions to minimum income requirements are applicable for Section 8/subsidized applicants as provided in SMC 14.08.040(F).
- Favorable credit history free of negative credit issues which may indicate that the applicant has a pattern of failure to timely pay financial obligations.

Rental History:

- For applicants with prior rental history, favorable references must be received from minimum of last two landlords
- For applicants without prior rental history, adequate personal references for equivalent to two favorable past landlord references.
-Applicant agrees to obtain insurance protecting the premises from loss or damage caused by Resident(s)/Guest(s) negligence. A minimum of $100,000 of liability coverage needs to be obtained by the provider of your choice. Alternatively, you can use our provider at cost of $12.50 per month and the charge will appear on your lease with your rent charge. All monies received are applied to fees first then rent.

Guarantors:

- Applicants who do not meet our minimum criteria based upon income and/or credit requirements may propose a Guarantor.
- Guarantors are not accepted where the prior landlord or personal references do not meet our minimum criteria

(RLNE5536097)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2902 SE 11th Place #1066 have any available units?
2902 SE 11th Place #1066 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Renton, WA.
How much is rent in Renton, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Renton Rent Report.
What amenities does 2902 SE 11th Place #1066 have?
Some of 2902 SE 11th Place #1066's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2902 SE 11th Place #1066 currently offering any rent specials?
2902 SE 11th Place #1066 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2902 SE 11th Place #1066 pet-friendly?
Yes, 2902 SE 11th Place #1066 is pet friendly.
Does 2902 SE 11th Place #1066 offer parking?
Yes, 2902 SE 11th Place #1066 offers parking.
Does 2902 SE 11th Place #1066 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2902 SE 11th Place #1066 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2902 SE 11th Place #1066 have a pool?
No, 2902 SE 11th Place #1066 does not have a pool.
Does 2902 SE 11th Place #1066 have accessible units?
No, 2902 SE 11th Place #1066 does not have accessible units.
Does 2902 SE 11th Place #1066 have units with dishwashers?
No, 2902 SE 11th Place #1066 does not have units with dishwashers.
