280 Glennwood Court Southeast
Last updated March 30 2019 at 9:53 AM

280 Glennwood Court Southeast

280 Glennwood Court Southeast · No Longer Available
Location

280 Glennwood Court Southeast, Renton, WA 98056
Liberty Ridge

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
garage
Available April 1. Brand new flooring and paint. Stunning 3 bed, 2.5 bath 1652asf. Unit in highly sought after Liberty Ridge Community.Upgrades include wainscoting, waterfall shower head w/slate tile surround & stone basin, soaking tub, walk-in closet, remodeled powder bath, kitchen peninsula w/breakfast bar, low maintenance siding, fully fenced backyard w/stone patio & deck. Your own 2 car garage. John L. Scott/KMS. call agent to view. No smoking, 12 month min. 1st month & deposit (refundable)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

