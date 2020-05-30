All apartments in Renton
Last updated March 26 2019 at 1:27 PM

2501 Kennwick Pl NE

2501 Kennewick Pl NE · No Longer Available
Location

2501 Kennewick Pl NE, Renton, WA 98056
Kennydale

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
media room
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/51841d701a ----
To Schedule a Tour Link: https://showmojo.com/l/51841d701a
This beautifully updated two-story 3 bed, 3 bath home is located in the established neighborhood of Sunset Hills in Kennydale on a large, quiet cul-de-sac. Main floor den with built- ins can be a 4th bedroom. Expansive windows and skylights flood the home with natural light. This contemporary home has a spacious, open floor plan with many upgrades. Vaulted ceilings in entry way and living room. Wall of windows in the living room. Formal living and dining room has elegant wainscoting. Hardwood floors and designer colors throughout the house. Kitchen with stainless steel appliances, gas cooktop, pantry and center Island. Kitchen and eating nook are open to the family room. Dining room has French doors and the family room has a slider, both open out to a big custom deck perfect for entertaining. Private and fully fenced big backyard. Beautiful spindle staircase leads up to 3 large bedrooms. Retreat to the luxurious master suite with 5-piece master bath, soaking tub and walk-in closet. Spacious 3 car garage with a work bench. Other features include: sprinkler system, speaker system, front loading updated washer and dryer. Minutes to freeways, parks, Kennydale Elementary, Boeing and the Renton Landing, which features theaters, restaurants and shopping.
Terms: 1st month rent of $3,195, security deposit of $2,500 and a $300 cleaning fee. 12-month lease, available 5/4/19, No smoking please. Pets accepted on a case-by-case basis w/additional deposit. $43/adult non-refundable application fee.
Check our web site www.rentseattle.com to schedule a showing or schedule through this link https://showmojo.com/l/51841d701a

FloorCoverings: Laminate
HeatingSystems: ForcedAir
Num parking spaces: 5
RoofTypes: Composition
Rooms: Workshop

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2501 Kennwick Pl NE have any available units?
2501 Kennwick Pl NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Renton, WA.
How much is rent in Renton, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Renton Rent Report.
What amenities does 2501 Kennwick Pl NE have?
Some of 2501 Kennwick Pl NE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2501 Kennwick Pl NE currently offering any rent specials?
2501 Kennwick Pl NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2501 Kennwick Pl NE pet-friendly?
Yes, 2501 Kennwick Pl NE is pet friendly.
Does 2501 Kennwick Pl NE offer parking?
Yes, 2501 Kennwick Pl NE offers parking.
Does 2501 Kennwick Pl NE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2501 Kennwick Pl NE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2501 Kennwick Pl NE have a pool?
No, 2501 Kennwick Pl NE does not have a pool.
Does 2501 Kennwick Pl NE have accessible units?
No, 2501 Kennwick Pl NE does not have accessible units.
Does 2501 Kennwick Pl NE have units with dishwashers?
No, 2501 Kennwick Pl NE does not have units with dishwashers.

