2501 Kennwick Pl NE

This beautifully updated two-story 3 bed, 3 bath home is located in the established neighborhood of Sunset Hills in Kennydale on a large, quiet cul-de-sac. Main floor den with built- ins can be a 4th bedroom. Expansive windows and skylights flood the home with natural light. This contemporary home has a spacious, open floor plan with many upgrades. Vaulted ceilings in entry way and living room. Wall of windows in the living room. Formal living and dining room has elegant wainscoting. Hardwood floors and designer colors throughout the house. Kitchen with stainless steel appliances, gas cooktop, pantry and center Island. Kitchen and eating nook are open to the family room. Dining room has French doors and the family room has a slider, both open out to a big custom deck perfect for entertaining. Private and fully fenced big backyard. Beautiful spindle staircase leads up to 3 large bedrooms. Retreat to the luxurious master suite with 5-piece master bath, soaking tub and walk-in closet. Spacious 3 car garage with a work bench. Other features include: sprinkler system, speaker system, front loading updated washer and dryer. Minutes to freeways, parks, Kennydale Elementary, Boeing and the Renton Landing, which features theaters, restaurants and shopping.

Terms: 1st month rent of $3,195, security deposit of $2,500 and a $300 cleaning fee. 12-month lease, available 5/4/19, No smoking please. Pets accepted on a case-by-case basis w/additional deposit. $43/adult non-refundable application fee.

