235 Ferndale Avenue NE

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/9f1694008c ---- Located in the Liberty Ridge Community. Sunny 4 bedroom 2.5 bath home with a 2 car attached garage. Fireplace located between living and dining room. Large master bedroom with walk-in closet. COMMUNITY NAME: Liberty Ridge Community YEAR BUILT: 2004 COMMUNITY FEATURES Community Playground SCHOOLS Elementary: Highlands | Middle/Jr High: Dimmit | High: Renton High School APPLIANCES Oven/Range | Refrigerator | Dishwasher | Microwave | Washer | Dryer PARKING 2 Car Garage HEATING UTILITIES INCLUDED None LEASE DETAILS 12 Month or greater with approval STANDARD DEPOSIT Our Standard Move in Deposit and Fees include a Refundable Deposit of $2495 plus a non-refundable fee of $250. We may ask for an additional deposit based on income, credit score, or background check results. PET POLICY – No Pets EASY TO APPLY ONLINE! $37 - Per Applicant paid online with a credit card! https://brinkpm.quickleasepro.com/properties