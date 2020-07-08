All apartments in Renton
235 Ferndale Avenue NE
Last updated September 17 2019 at 3:15 AM

235 Ferndale Avenue NE

235 Ferndale Avenue Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

235 Ferndale Avenue Northeast, Renton, WA 98056
Liberty Ridge

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
playground
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
playground
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/9f1694008c ---- Located in the Liberty Ridge Community. Sunny 4 bedroom 2.5 bath home with a 2 car attached garage. Fireplace located between living and dining room. Large master bedroom with walk-in closet. COMMUNITY NAME: Liberty Ridge Community YEAR BUILT: 2004 COMMUNITY FEATURES Community Playground SCHOOLS Elementary: Highlands | Middle/Jr High: Dimmit | High: Renton High School APPLIANCES Oven/Range | Refrigerator | Dishwasher | Microwave | Washer | Dryer PARKING 2 Car Garage HEATING UTILITIES INCLUDED None LEASE DETAILS 12 Month or greater with approval STANDARD DEPOSIT Our Standard Move in Deposit and Fees include a Refundable Deposit of $2495 plus a non-refundable fee of $250. We may ask for an additional deposit based on income, credit score, or background check results. PET POLICY &ndash; No Pets EASY TO APPLY ONLINE! $37 - Per Applicant paid online with a credit card! https://brinkpm.quickleasepro.com/properties

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

