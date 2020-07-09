All apartments in Renton
2020 Grant Ave S #I-102
Last updated June 12 2020 at 11:58 AM

2020 Grant Ave S #I-102

2020 Grant Avenue South · No Longer Available
Location

2020 Grant Avenue South, Renton, WA 98055

Amenities

Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
carport
gym
parking
pool
hot tub
sauna
tennis court
2020 Grant Ave S #I-102 - (FOR RENT) Beautiful, neat and clean, well maintained extra large condo next to green belt/open space. Features 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, 1,310 square feet, one car carport, ground floor, garden setting patio. Quiet building in rear of complex. Security gated community. Recreational amenities to have fun include: pool, cabana, hot tub,tennis court, exercise room and sauna. Water/Sewer/Garbage included in rent. Please call Grante Bowers, broker with CENTURY 21 North Homes, at 425-387-5757 cell or 425-743-4009 office, before applying.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE2865726)

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2020 Grant Ave S #I-102 have any available units?
2020 Grant Ave S #I-102 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Renton, WA.
How much is rent in Renton, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Renton Rent Report.
What amenities does 2020 Grant Ave S #I-102 have?
Some of 2020 Grant Ave S #I-102's amenities include patio / balcony, carport, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2020 Grant Ave S #I-102 currently offering any rent specials?
2020 Grant Ave S #I-102 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2020 Grant Ave S #I-102 pet-friendly?
No, 2020 Grant Ave S #I-102 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Renton.
Does 2020 Grant Ave S #I-102 offer parking?
Yes, 2020 Grant Ave S #I-102 offers parking.
Does 2020 Grant Ave S #I-102 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2020 Grant Ave S #I-102 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2020 Grant Ave S #I-102 have a pool?
Yes, 2020 Grant Ave S #I-102 has a pool.
Does 2020 Grant Ave S #I-102 have accessible units?
No, 2020 Grant Ave S #I-102 does not have accessible units.
Does 2020 Grant Ave S #I-102 have units with dishwashers?
No, 2020 Grant Ave S #I-102 does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
