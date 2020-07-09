Amenities

2020 Grant Ave S #I-102 - (FOR RENT) Beautiful, neat and clean, well maintained extra large condo next to green belt/open space. Features 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, 1,310 square feet, one car carport, ground floor, garden setting patio. Quiet building in rear of complex. Security gated community. Recreational amenities to have fun include: pool, cabana, hot tub,tennis court, exercise room and sauna. Water/Sewer/Garbage included in rent. Please call Grante Bowers, broker with CENTURY 21 North Homes, at 425-387-5757 cell or 425-743-4009 office, before applying.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE2865726)