All apartments in Renton
Find more places like 19834 105th Avenue Southeast.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Renton, WA
/
19834 105th Avenue Southeast
Last updated May 8 2019 at 9:54 PM

19834 105th Avenue Southeast

19834 105th Avenue Southeast · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Renton
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

19834 105th Avenue Southeast, Renton, WA 98055
Snake Hill

Amenities

pet friendly
24hr maintenance
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
Property Amenities
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Coming soon! Make yourself at home at this charming 3 bedroom 1 bathroom home located in Renton! This spacious floor plan features a welcoming kitchen that opens to the bright and spacious living room. Spend those cool winter nights relaxing inside by the cozy fireplace. Don't miss this opportunity to make this home yours. Contact our leasing agent for more information!

This home is professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options.

The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 19834 105th Avenue Southeast have any available units?
19834 105th Avenue Southeast doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Renton, WA.
How much is rent in Renton, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Renton Rent Report.
Is 19834 105th Avenue Southeast currently offering any rent specials?
19834 105th Avenue Southeast is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 19834 105th Avenue Southeast pet-friendly?
Yes, 19834 105th Avenue Southeast is pet friendly.
Does 19834 105th Avenue Southeast offer parking?
No, 19834 105th Avenue Southeast does not offer parking.
Does 19834 105th Avenue Southeast have units with washers and dryers?
No, 19834 105th Avenue Southeast does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 19834 105th Avenue Southeast have a pool?
No, 19834 105th Avenue Southeast does not have a pool.
Does 19834 105th Avenue Southeast have accessible units?
No, 19834 105th Avenue Southeast does not have accessible units.
Does 19834 105th Avenue Southeast have units with dishwashers?
No, 19834 105th Avenue Southeast does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 19834 105th Avenue Southeast have units with air conditioning?
No, 19834 105th Avenue Southeast does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
Best Cities for Families 2019
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Griffis Lake Washington
1205 N 10th Pl
Renton, WA 98057
Heritage Hills Apartments
1300 S Puget Dr
Renton, WA 98055
Renton Sage
4455 Northeast 12th Street
Renton, WA 98059
Harrington Square
950 Harrington Ave NE
Renton, WA 98056
The Becket
17333 121st Lane Southeast
Renton, WA 98058
Avaya at Town Center
10436 SE Carr Rd
Renton, WA 98055
Alaire Apartment Homes
510 Stevens Ave SW
Renton, WA 98057
Lexington Heights
300 Vuemont Pl NE
Renton, WA 98056

Similar Pages

Renton 1 BedroomsRenton 2 Bedrooms
Renton Apartments with BalconyRenton Apartments with Parking
Renton Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Seattle, WABellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WAKent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WA
Kirkland, WALynnwood, WALakewood, WAAuburn, WABothell, WAShoreline, WAIssaquah, WA
Puyallup, WAEdmonds, WASammamish, WAMountlake Terrace, WABremerton, WASilverdale, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

CascadeSunset
Downtown Renton

Apartments Near Colleges

Renton Technical CollegeShoreline Community College
University of Washington-Seattle CampusUniversity of Washington-Tacoma Campus
Cascadia College