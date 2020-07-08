All apartments in Renton
Last updated December 14 2019 at 2:39 AM

18607 104th Pl

18607 104th Place Southeast · No Longer Available
Location

18607 104th Place Southeast, Renton, WA 98055
Snake Hill

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
internet access
pet friendly
Magnificent, 4 beds, 2.5-baths, 1,800 -square-foot single-family house in the serene neighborhood of Benson Hill in Renton.

The bright unfurnished interior features tiled-floor bathroom, carpet rooms, stairs, and hallways, high vaulted ceiling, walk-in closets, and a fireplace. The orderly L-shape kitchen has plenty of cabinet storage, stainless steel appliances refrigerator, microwave, garbage disposal, oven, gas range, and dishwasher. The master bedroom has a built-in closet and a bathtub in the master bath. Other rooms in the home include a family room, attic, living room, and dining room. In-unit washer and dryer and forced-air heating system are also available.

Exterior features a lawn, spacious fenced backyard, and garden - a cool spot for outdoor activities with the family or friends.

The residence is located near supermarkets, shopping centers, and hospitals.

There is a 2-car attached covered garage and on-street parking available.

Pets are welcome with a deposit of $500/pet.

Strictly No: smoking, use of drugs, and planting of marijuana on the property.

Tenants responsibilities are electricity, gas, water, garbage, sewage, and maintenance of the yard/garden. Landlord will take care of the HOA fees.

This listing has a 3D interactive tour. View 3D tour here:
https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=nqcY8YKuHj7

Nearby Parks: Boulevard Lane Park, Thomas Teasdale Park, Renton Park, and Cascade Park.

Nearby Schools:
Excel Public Charter School - 0.55 mile 4/10
Benson Hill Elementary School - 0.69 mile 6/10
Springbrook Elementary School 1.00 mile 5/10
Nelsen Middle School - 1.52 miles 4/10

Bus lines:
Route 169 - 0.3 mile
Route 906 - 0.5 mile

(RLNE5186709)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 18607 104th Pl have any available units?
18607 104th Pl doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Renton, WA.
How much is rent in Renton, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Renton Rent Report.
What amenities does 18607 104th Pl have?
Some of 18607 104th Pl's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 18607 104th Pl currently offering any rent specials?
18607 104th Pl is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 18607 104th Pl pet-friendly?
Yes, 18607 104th Pl is pet friendly.
Does 18607 104th Pl offer parking?
Yes, 18607 104th Pl offers parking.
Does 18607 104th Pl have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 18607 104th Pl offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 18607 104th Pl have a pool?
No, 18607 104th Pl does not have a pool.
Does 18607 104th Pl have accessible units?
No, 18607 104th Pl does not have accessible units.
Does 18607 104th Pl have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 18607 104th Pl has units with dishwashers.

