18607 104th Pl

Magnificent, 4 beds, 2.5-baths, 1,800 -square-foot single-family house in the serene neighborhood of Benson Hill in Renton.



The bright unfurnished interior features tiled-floor bathroom, carpet rooms, stairs, and hallways, high vaulted ceiling, walk-in closets, and a fireplace. The orderly L-shape kitchen has plenty of cabinet storage, stainless steel appliances refrigerator, microwave, garbage disposal, oven, gas range, and dishwasher. The master bedroom has a built-in closet and a bathtub in the master bath. Other rooms in the home include a family room, attic, living room, and dining room. In-unit washer and dryer and forced-air heating system are also available.



Exterior features a lawn, spacious fenced backyard, and garden - a cool spot for outdoor activities with the family or friends.



The residence is located near supermarkets, shopping centers, and hospitals.



There is a 2-car attached covered garage and on-street parking available.



Pets are welcome with a deposit of $500/pet.



Strictly No: smoking, use of drugs, and planting of marijuana on the property.



Tenants responsibilities are electricity, gas, water, garbage, sewage, and maintenance of the yard/garden. Landlord will take care of the HOA fees.



This listing has a 3D interactive tour. View 3D tour here:

https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=nqcY8YKuHj7



Nearby Parks: Boulevard Lane Park, Thomas Teasdale Park, Renton Park, and Cascade Park.



Nearby Schools:

Excel Public Charter School - 0.55 mile 4/10

Benson Hill Elementary School - 0.69 mile 6/10

Springbrook Elementary School 1.00 mile 5/10

Nelsen Middle School - 1.52 miles 4/10



Bus lines:

Route 169 - 0.3 mile

Route 906 - 0.5 mile



