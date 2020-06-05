All apartments in Renton
Find more places like 1825 NE 3rd St..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Renton, WA
/
1825 NE 3rd St.
Last updated July 22 2019 at 4:51 PM

1825 NE 3rd St.

1825 Northeast 3rd Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Renton
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

1825 Northeast 3rd Street, Renton, WA 98056

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
parking
extra storage
some paid utils
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
extra storage
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/c90a78b04f ---- Nice one bedroom apartment in great location, close to downtown Renton and freeways. Open floor plan living and dining area with new carpets. Large bedroom with good closet space. Small, well maintained building, only 8 apartments. Washer/Dryer on site, extra storage in laundry room. Off-street parking space. $50/occupant for water/sewer/garbage, tenant pays own electric. YEAR BUILT: 1959 SCHOOLS Elementary: Kennydale Middle/Jr High: Dimmitt High: Renton APPLIANCES Oven/Range Refrigerator PARKING Off-Street Parking Space HEATING Electric UTILITIES INCLUDED None LEASE DETAILS 12 Month or greater with approval STANDARD DEPOSIT Our Standard Move in Deposit and Fees include a Refundable Deposit of $1095 with a $250.00 Non-Refundable Fee. We may ask for an additional deposit based on income, credit score, or background check results. PET POLICY ? Pet possible with prior approval and additional deposit (30 lb. max.) ? Pets must be over 2 years old, dogs and cats must be spayed or neutered ? No aggressive dog breeds ? Pet application fee is $50 per pet. ? Monthly pet administration fee $25 per pet ? Other restrictions may apply PET DEPOSIT Our Standard Refundable Pet Deposit is $500 per pet. This deposit would be an addition to the standard deposit and refundable subject to property condition on move out. EASY TO APPLY ONLINE! $37 - Per Applicant paid online with a credit card! https://brinkpm.quickleasepro.com/properties Bus Route

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1825 NE 3rd St. have any available units?
1825 NE 3rd St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Renton, WA.
How much is rent in Renton, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Renton Rent Report.
What amenities does 1825 NE 3rd St. have?
Some of 1825 NE 3rd St.'s amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1825 NE 3rd St. currently offering any rent specials?
1825 NE 3rd St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1825 NE 3rd St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 1825 NE 3rd St. is pet friendly.
Does 1825 NE 3rd St. offer parking?
Yes, 1825 NE 3rd St. offers parking.
Does 1825 NE 3rd St. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1825 NE 3rd St. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1825 NE 3rd St. have a pool?
No, 1825 NE 3rd St. does not have a pool.
Does 1825 NE 3rd St. have accessible units?
No, 1825 NE 3rd St. does not have accessible units.
Does 1825 NE 3rd St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 1825 NE 3rd St. does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Heritage Hills Apartments
1300 S Puget Dr
Renton, WA 98055
Valley Springs Apartments
15300 SE 155th Pl
Renton, WA 98058
Avaya Trails
10930 Southeast 172nd Street
Renton, WA 98055
Westview Village
17735 105th Pl SE
Renton, WA 98055
Alaire Apartment Homes
510 Stevens Ave SW
Renton, WA 98057
The Aviator apartments
10408 SE 174th St
Renton, WA 98055
Benson Downs
11100 SE Petrovitsky Rd
Renton, WA 98055
Regency Woods Apartment Homes
1650 Eagle Ridge Dr
Renton, WA 98055

Similar Pages

Renton 1 BedroomsRenton 2 Bedrooms
Renton Apartments with BalconyRenton Apartments with Parking
Renton Studio ApartmentsKing County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Seattle, WABellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WAKent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WA
Kirkland, WALynnwood, WALakewood, WAAuburn, WABothell, WAShoreline, WAIssaquah, WA
Puyallup, WAEdmonds, WASammamish, WAMountlake Terrace, WABremerton, WASilverdale, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

CascadeSunset
Downtown Renton

Apartments Near Colleges

Renton Technical CollegeShoreline Community College
University of Washington-Seattle CampusUniversity of Washington-Tacoma Campus
Cascadia College