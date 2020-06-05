1825 NE 3rd St.

Amenities

in unit laundry pet friendly parking extra storage some paid utils carpet

Unit Amenities carpet extra storage in unit laundry oven range refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/c90a78b04f ---- Nice one bedroom apartment in great location, close to downtown Renton and freeways. Open floor plan living and dining area with new carpets. Large bedroom with good closet space. Small, well maintained building, only 8 apartments. Washer/Dryer on site, extra storage in laundry room. Off-street parking space. $50/occupant for water/sewer/garbage, tenant pays own electric. YEAR BUILT: 1959 SCHOOLS Elementary: Kennydale Middle/Jr High: Dimmitt High: Renton APPLIANCES Oven/Range Refrigerator PARKING Off-Street Parking Space HEATING Electric UTILITIES INCLUDED None LEASE DETAILS 12 Month or greater with approval STANDARD DEPOSIT Our Standard Move in Deposit and Fees include a Refundable Deposit of $1095 with a $250.00 Non-Refundable Fee. We may ask for an additional deposit based on income, credit score, or background check results. PET POLICY ? Pet possible with prior approval and additional deposit (30 lb. max.) ? Pets must be over 2 years old, dogs and cats must be spayed or neutered ? No aggressive dog breeds ? Pet application fee is $50 per pet. ? Monthly pet administration fee $25 per pet ? Other restrictions may apply PET DEPOSIT Our Standard Refundable Pet Deposit is $500 per pet. This deposit would be an addition to the standard deposit and refundable subject to property condition on move out. EASY TO APPLY ONLINE! $37 - Per Applicant paid online with a credit card! https://brinkpm.quickleasepro.com/properties Bus Route