1810 Harrington Avenue Northeast

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished granite counters microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly coffee bar on-site laundry internet access

Welcome to this beautiful two bedroom, one bathroom unit available in North Renton Highlands area. Kitchen features updated cabinets, granite counter tops and SS appliances. The large backyard is perfect for relaxing, entertaining or playing with pets. Schedule your showing today!



Pet policy allows for up to two pets weighing under 30 lbs.

No pet deposit, pet rent is $30 per pet.



Tenant pays trash, recycling, electric. Utilities split between units.



$40 application fee per person over the age of 18

Nearby schools include Highlands Christian School, McKnight Middle School and Highlands Elementary School.

The closest grocery stores are Saar's Marketplace, Sunset Market Place and Viet Wah Asian Food Market. Nearby coffee shops include Rev It Up Java, Mocha Maddness and Distant Lands Coffee. Nearby restaurants include Taqueria El Taco Maestro, Plum Delicious and Toshi's Teriyaki. 1810 Harrington Ave NE is near Gene Coulon Park, Heritage Park and Cedar River Park.



*************************** APPLICANT CRITERIA*******************************



All applicants must meet the following minimum qualifications for tenancy: Income:



Gross income must be at least 2.5x rent amount. Employment/Income must be verified with past 2 months pay stubs or other financial statement



Credit: 600+ credit score with 5 or less late payments or collection notices on record



Rental History: Current and/or prior rental references must be favorable. Eviction Records within the past 3 years will not be considered for occupancy. Applicants who received 3 or more lease violation notices from their previous landlord will not be considered for occupancy.



**All necessary documents to be furnished in person directly to On-Site Manager or via e-mail to mgmt@sagareus.com** Fair Housing Provider. Requests for reasonable accommodation for application to be made in person or via e-mail to mgmt@sagareus.com



