Last updated February 28 2020 at 3:14 AM

1810 Harrington Avenue Northeast

1810 Harrington Avenue Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

1810 Harrington Avenue Northeast, Renton, WA 98056
Sunset

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
granite counters
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
coffee bar
on-site laundry
internet access
Welcome to this beautiful two bedroom, one bathroom unit available in North Renton Highlands area. Kitchen features updated cabinets, granite counter tops and SS appliances. The large backyard is perfect for relaxing, entertaining or playing with pets. Schedule your showing today!

Pet policy allows for up to two pets weighing under 30 lbs.
No pet deposit, pet rent is $30 per pet.

Tenant pays trash, recycling, electric. Utilities split between units.

$40 application fee per person over the age of 18
Nearby schools include Highlands Christian School, McKnight Middle School and Highlands Elementary School.
The closest grocery stores are Saar's Marketplace, Sunset Market Place and Viet Wah Asian Food Market. Nearby coffee shops include Rev It Up Java, Mocha Maddness and Distant Lands Coffee. Nearby restaurants include Taqueria El Taco Maestro, Plum Delicious and Toshi's Teriyaki. 1810 Harrington Ave NE is near Gene Coulon Park, Heritage Park and Cedar River Park.

*************************** APPLICANT CRITERIA*******************************

All applicants must meet the following minimum qualifications for tenancy: Income:

Gross income must be at least 2.5x rent amount. Employment/Income must be verified with past 2 months pay stubs or other financial statement

Credit: 600+ credit score with 5 or less late payments or collection notices on record

Rental History: Current and/or prior rental references must be favorable. Eviction Records within the past 3 years will not be considered for occupancy. Applicants who received 3 or more lease violation notices from their previous landlord will not be considered for occupancy.

**All necessary documents to be furnished in person directly to On-Site Manager or via e-mail to mgmt@sagareus.com** Fair Housing Provider. Requests for reasonable accommodation for application to be made in person or via e-mail to mgmt@sagareus.com

Pet Friendly! $30/ month pet rent (30lbs limit, up to two pets - NO DEPOSIT)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

