Last updated April 17 2020 at 10:30 AM

1808 Pierce Ave NE

1808 Pierce Avenue Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

1808 Pierce Avenue Northeast, Renton, WA 98056
Glencoe

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
hot tub
internet access
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.)

LIMITED SPECIAL OFFER:
Enjoy rebates and get huge savings from your rent up to the first 6 months if you sign a lease with us on or before March 31, 2020. Call us now to book your showing!

Pristine 5 bedroom 3 bathroom home in Renton, with open floor plan and beautiful finishes althroughout.

Interiors boast of premium hardwood floors, lots of double-pane windows for natural lighting, high vaulted ceiling, and climate control via centralized airconditioning and forced air.

The kitchen is a beauty, with granite countertop, steel appliances, and lots of hardwood cabinetry for storage. It also opens to the Great Room.

There's also a bonus lower-level walkout room with gas fireplace and a bedroom, perfect as an office or guest quarters. It comes with a full bath and shower. Masters bedroom has an attached spa bath.

Home comes with a 2 car attached garage, and a private yard with well-maintained lawn.

Nearest Parks: May Creek Park, Kennydale Lions Park and Windsor Hills Park

Nearest Bus Lines:
NE 12th St & Pierce Pl NE Routes 105, 240 Metro Transit 0.3 miles
Kirkland Ave NE & NE 16th St Route 111 Metro Transit 0.4 miles
NE Sunset Blvd & Union Ave NE Route 114 Metro Transit 0.5 miles

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5668202)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1808 Pierce Ave NE have any available units?
1808 Pierce Ave NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Renton, WA.
How much is rent in Renton, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Renton Rent Report.
What amenities does 1808 Pierce Ave NE have?
Some of 1808 Pierce Ave NE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1808 Pierce Ave NE currently offering any rent specials?
1808 Pierce Ave NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1808 Pierce Ave NE pet-friendly?
No, 1808 Pierce Ave NE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Renton.
Does 1808 Pierce Ave NE offer parking?
Yes, 1808 Pierce Ave NE offers parking.
Does 1808 Pierce Ave NE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1808 Pierce Ave NE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1808 Pierce Ave NE have a pool?
No, 1808 Pierce Ave NE does not have a pool.
Does 1808 Pierce Ave NE have accessible units?
No, 1808 Pierce Ave NE does not have accessible units.
Does 1808 Pierce Ave NE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1808 Pierce Ave NE has units with dishwashers.

