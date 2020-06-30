1808 Pierce Ave NE

Amenities
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.)
LIMITED SPECIAL OFFER:
Enjoy rebates and get huge savings from your rent up to the first 6 months if you sign a lease with us on or before March 31, 2020. Call us now to book your showing!
Pristine 5 bedroom 3 bathroom home in Renton, with open floor plan and beautiful finishes althroughout.
Interiors boast of premium hardwood floors, lots of double-pane windows for natural lighting, high vaulted ceiling, and climate control via centralized airconditioning and forced air.
The kitchen is a beauty, with granite countertop, steel appliances, and lots of hardwood cabinetry for storage. It also opens to the Great Room.
There's also a bonus lower-level walkout room with gas fireplace and a bedroom, perfect as an office or guest quarters. It comes with a full bath and shower. Masters bedroom has an attached spa bath.
Home comes with a 2 car attached garage, and a private yard with well-maintained lawn.
Nearest Parks: May Creek Park, Kennydale Lions Park and Windsor Hills Park
Nearest Bus Lines:
NE 12th St & Pierce Pl NE Routes 105, 240 Metro Transit 0.3 miles
Kirkland Ave NE & NE 16th St Route 111 Metro Transit 0.4 miles
NE Sunset Blvd & Union Ave NE Route 114 Metro Transit 0.5 miles
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5668202)