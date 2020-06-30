1808 Pierce Ave NE

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage hot tub internet access

Pristine 5 bedroom 3 bathroom home in Renton, with open floor plan and beautiful finishes althroughout.



Interiors boast of premium hardwood floors, lots of double-pane windows for natural lighting, high vaulted ceiling, and climate control via centralized airconditioning and forced air.



The kitchen is a beauty, with granite countertop, steel appliances, and lots of hardwood cabinetry for storage. It also opens to the Great Room.



There's also a bonus lower-level walkout room with gas fireplace and a bedroom, perfect as an office or guest quarters. It comes with a full bath and shower. Masters bedroom has an attached spa bath.



Home comes with a 2 car attached garage, and a private yard with well-maintained lawn.



Nearest Parks: May Creek Park, Kennydale Lions Park and Windsor Hills Park



Nearest Bus Lines:

NE 12th St & Pierce Pl NE Routes 105, 240 Metro Transit 0.3 miles

Kirkland Ave NE & NE 16th St Route 111 Metro Transit 0.4 miles

NE Sunset Blvd & Union Ave NE Route 114 Metro Transit 0.5 miles



No Pets Allowed



