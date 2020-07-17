All apartments in Renton
Last updated July 15 2020 at 12:05 AM

18007 113th Ave SE

18007 113th Avenue Southeast · (253) 693-3726
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

18007 113th Avenue Southeast, Renton, WA 98055

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Tenant Turner

2 Bedrooms

Unit Upper · Avail. now

$2,100

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1220 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
extra storage
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
bbq/grill
garage
key fob access
Welcome home to this beautiful 2 bedroom, 1 bath with 1,2200 sqft of living space! Stainless steel appliances,Excellent location! Minutes from local amenities! Email or call our leasing team to schedule your showing today!

Step inside this beautiful home and notice the atmosphere that immediately envelops you, from the rich hardwood floors to the oversized windows adding natural light. The living room is anchored in a cozy 2 way fireplace with large brick surround. The galley style kitchen features stainless steel appliances, corian countertops and built-in bbq. The family room boasts floor to ceiling wood paneling and ceiling fan. A slider door allows access to the outside.

Down a short hall are the 2 adorable bedrooms and shared hall bath.

The large deck is ideal for bbq's and relaxation and allows spectacular views of the beautifully landscaped fenced backyard and shed for extra storage.

2 car garage allows for extra parking and storage. A conveniently located laundry with brand new washer & dryer included!

Pets negotiable with approval and fee. First FULL month's rent, deposit (equal to one month's rent) and $300 processing fee due on move in. A $100 fee will be added for landscaping.

Amenities: Hardwood Floors, Fireplace, Keyless Entry, 2 Car Garage, 2 parking space, Deck, Ceiling Fan, Fenced Yard, Storage, Shed, Pets Negotiable, Carpet, Stainless Steel Appliances, Built-in BBQ

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 18007 113th Ave SE have any available units?
18007 113th Ave SE has a unit available for $2,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Renton, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Renton Rent Report.
What amenities does 18007 113th Ave SE have?
Some of 18007 113th Ave SE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 18007 113th Ave SE currently offering any rent specials?
18007 113th Ave SE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 18007 113th Ave SE pet-friendly?
Yes, 18007 113th Ave SE is pet friendly.
Does 18007 113th Ave SE offer parking?
Yes, 18007 113th Ave SE offers parking.
Does 18007 113th Ave SE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 18007 113th Ave SE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 18007 113th Ave SE have a pool?
No, 18007 113th Ave SE does not have a pool.
Does 18007 113th Ave SE have accessible units?
No, 18007 113th Ave SE does not have accessible units.
Does 18007 113th Ave SE have units with dishwashers?
No, 18007 113th Ave SE does not have units with dishwashers.
