18007 113th Ave SE

Step inside this beautiful home and notice the atmosphere that immediately envelops you, from the rich hardwood floors to the oversized windows adding natural light. The living room is anchored in a cozy 2 way fireplace with large brick surround. The galley style kitchen features stainless steel appliances, corian countertops and built-in bbq. The family room boasts floor to ceiling wood paneling and ceiling fan. A slider door allows access to the outside.



Down a short hall are the 2 adorable bedrooms and shared hall bath.



The large deck is ideal for bbq's and relaxation and allows spectacular views of the beautifully landscaped fenced backyard and shed for extra storage.



2 car garage allows for extra parking and storage. A conveniently located laundry with brand new washer & dryer included!



Pets negotiable with approval and fee. First FULL month's rent, deposit (equal to one month's rent) and $300 processing fee due on move in. A $100 fee will be added for landscaping.



