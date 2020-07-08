15325 Southeast 155th Place - F1

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage walk in closets

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry parking playground garage guest parking internet access

This wonderful, private corner condominium in the quiet River Valley community features a bright and open floor plan. The home opens to an airy living and dining, beside which is a wide galley kitchen. The 10ft high ceilings and large double pane windows throughout the condo give it a spacious feel and afford lots of natural light. The living has a cozy, modern, electric fireplace with tile surface so no soot or dust. A private patio looks out onto green area along with a playground and quiet scenery. Welcoming large master suite has a big walk-in closet and bathroom attached. Jack and Jill sinks separate from toilet and shower are an added convenience and the oval bathtub adds to the charm of this home. The 2nd bedroom has a spacious lay out with closet and there is a nice full guest bath in the hallway. The condo also has plenty of storage and laundry room with full size washer and dryer and attached garage. Guest parking is also available. This quiet neighborhood is conveniently located with easy access to freeways, golf course, restaurants and trails. All appliances included with this impeccably maintained move in ready home! Application fee $38. Please contact Zarina Malik at (425) 877-5093 to schedule a showing or email at info@opalpmc.com