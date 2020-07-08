All apartments in Renton
Home
/
Renton, WA
/
15325 Southeast 155th Place - F1
Last updated February 18 2020 at 3:10 AM

15325 Southeast 155th Place - F1

15325 Southeast 155th Place · No Longer Available
Location

15325 Southeast 155th Place, Renton, WA 98058

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
playground
garage
guest parking
internet access
This wonderful, private corner condominium in the quiet River Valley community features a bright and open floor plan. The home opens to an airy living and dining, beside which is a wide galley kitchen. The 10ft high ceilings and large double pane windows throughout the condo give it a spacious feel and afford lots of natural light. The living has a cozy, modern, electric fireplace with tile surface so no soot or dust. A private patio looks out onto green area along with a playground and quiet scenery. Welcoming large master suite has a big walk-in closet and bathroom attached. Jack and Jill sinks separate from toilet and shower are an added convenience and the oval bathtub adds to the charm of this home. The 2nd bedroom has a spacious lay out with closet and there is a nice full guest bath in the hallway. The condo also has plenty of storage and laundry room with full size washer and dryer and attached garage. Guest parking is also available. This quiet neighborhood is conveniently located with easy access to freeways, golf course, restaurants and trails. All appliances included with this impeccably maintained move in ready home! Application fee $38. Please contact Zarina Malik at (425) 877-5093 to schedule a showing or email at info@opalpmc.com

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15325 Southeast 155th Place - F1 have any available units?
15325 Southeast 155th Place - F1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Renton, WA.
How much is rent in Renton, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Renton Rent Report.
What amenities does 15325 Southeast 155th Place - F1 have?
Some of 15325 Southeast 155th Place - F1's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15325 Southeast 155th Place - F1 currently offering any rent specials?
15325 Southeast 155th Place - F1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15325 Southeast 155th Place - F1 pet-friendly?
No, 15325 Southeast 155th Place - F1 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Renton.
Does 15325 Southeast 155th Place - F1 offer parking?
Yes, 15325 Southeast 155th Place - F1 offers parking.
Does 15325 Southeast 155th Place - F1 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 15325 Southeast 155th Place - F1 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 15325 Southeast 155th Place - F1 have a pool?
No, 15325 Southeast 155th Place - F1 does not have a pool.
Does 15325 Southeast 155th Place - F1 have accessible units?
No, 15325 Southeast 155th Place - F1 does not have accessible units.
Does 15325 Southeast 155th Place - F1 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 15325 Southeast 155th Place - F1 has units with dishwashers.

