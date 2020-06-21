All apartments in Renton
Last updated June 11 2020 at 8:45 AM

1228 Benson Rd South - #A

1228 Benson Road South · (206) 265-2031
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1228 Benson Road South, Renton, WA 98055

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,150

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1220 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
fireplace
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
Spacious 3 bedroom 2 bath & VIEWS with walls of windows brings the outside in! Living Room with rock fireplace, galley kitchen and eating nook, dining room, washer/dryer in unit! Wrap around deck overlooking beautiful backyard and territorial views. This converted house has only 3 units and all of the perks of a home with your own driveway, maintained front and back yard and level entry.

Large storage room available for $100 per month next to unit. Small pets case by case with deposit.

Apply online at www.tctpm.com, $45 per adult 18+

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1228 Benson Rd South - #A have any available units?
1228 Benson Rd South - #A has a unit available for $2,150 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Renton, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Renton Rent Report.
What amenities does 1228 Benson Rd South - #A have?
Some of 1228 Benson Rd South - #A's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1228 Benson Rd South - #A currently offering any rent specials?
1228 Benson Rd South - #A isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1228 Benson Rd South - #A pet-friendly?
Yes, 1228 Benson Rd South - #A is pet friendly.
Does 1228 Benson Rd South - #A offer parking?
No, 1228 Benson Rd South - #A does not offer parking.
Does 1228 Benson Rd South - #A have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1228 Benson Rd South - #A offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1228 Benson Rd South - #A have a pool?
No, 1228 Benson Rd South - #A does not have a pool.
Does 1228 Benson Rd South - #A have accessible units?
No, 1228 Benson Rd South - #A does not have accessible units.
Does 1228 Benson Rd South - #A have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1228 Benson Rd South - #A has units with dishwashers.
