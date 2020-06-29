Rent Calculator
Renton
Renton, WA
/
1217 Jefferson Ave NE
Last updated November 25 2019 at 2:57 PM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1217 Jefferson Ave NE
1217 Jefferson Avenue Northeast
·
No Longer Available
Location
1217 Jefferson Avenue Northeast, Renton, WA 98056
Sunset
Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
fireplace
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
2 Bedroom Duplex - Property Id: 170140
New paint, large deck, close to buses, the landing.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/170140p
Property Id 170140
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5256027)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1217 Jefferson Ave NE have any available units?
1217 Jefferson Ave NE doesn't have any available units at this time.
Renton, WA
.
How much is rent in Renton, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Renton Rent Report
.
What amenities does 1217 Jefferson Ave NE have?
Some of 1217 Jefferson Ave NE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 1217 Jefferson Ave NE currently offering any rent specials?
1217 Jefferson Ave NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1217 Jefferson Ave NE pet-friendly?
No, 1217 Jefferson Ave NE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Renton
.
Does 1217 Jefferson Ave NE offer parking?
No, 1217 Jefferson Ave NE does not offer parking.
Does 1217 Jefferson Ave NE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1217 Jefferson Ave NE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1217 Jefferson Ave NE have a pool?
No, 1217 Jefferson Ave NE does not have a pool.
Does 1217 Jefferson Ave NE have accessible units?
No, 1217 Jefferson Ave NE does not have accessible units.
Does 1217 Jefferson Ave NE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1217 Jefferson Ave NE has units with dishwashers.
