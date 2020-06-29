All apartments in Renton
1217 Jefferson Ave NE
1217 Jefferson Ave NE

1217 Jefferson Avenue Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

1217 Jefferson Avenue Northeast, Renton, WA 98056
Sunset

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
fireplace
some paid utils
Property Amenities
2 Bedroom Duplex - Property Id: 170140

New paint, large deck, close to buses, the landing.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/170140p
Property Id 170140

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5256027)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1217 Jefferson Ave NE have any available units?
1217 Jefferson Ave NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Renton, WA.
How much is rent in Renton, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Renton Rent Report.
What amenities does 1217 Jefferson Ave NE have?
Some of 1217 Jefferson Ave NE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1217 Jefferson Ave NE currently offering any rent specials?
1217 Jefferson Ave NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1217 Jefferson Ave NE pet-friendly?
No, 1217 Jefferson Ave NE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Renton.
Does 1217 Jefferson Ave NE offer parking?
No, 1217 Jefferson Ave NE does not offer parking.
Does 1217 Jefferson Ave NE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1217 Jefferson Ave NE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1217 Jefferson Ave NE have a pool?
No, 1217 Jefferson Ave NE does not have a pool.
Does 1217 Jefferson Ave NE have accessible units?
No, 1217 Jefferson Ave NE does not have accessible units.
Does 1217 Jefferson Ave NE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1217 Jefferson Ave NE has units with dishwashers.

