Amenities
We will have a peaceful mother-in-law studio for rent coming available in October. This will be a studio with newer carpet, and newer vinyl, open kitchen/living space all major kitchen appliances. Decent size bathrooms & plenty of closet space. Washer/Dryer included with plenty of shelving throughout. Outdoor decking area with private patio. Nice, very open back yard. Call today, to schedule an appointment to view this place.
-Studio
-Basic Utilities included(water & sewer)
-Free parking available
-Extra Storage
-Pets welcome on case by case
-Great location, great community
-Very close to Grocery stores, restaurants and Benson Square shopping
-Laundry inside (full size washer/dryer)
-Quick easy access
-Quiet/Nice views of forest area
Monthly rent $900.00
Deposit = 1 months rent
Application fee $40.00 per adult
11705 SE Petrovitsky Rd
Renton, WA 98058
Call 206-850-0681 today and ask for Richard.
(RLNE5250745)