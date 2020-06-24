All apartments in Renton
11705 SE Petrovitsky Rd
Last updated October 26 2019 at 9:47 AM

11705 SE Petrovitsky Rd

11705 Southeast Petrovitsky Road · No Longer Available
Location

11705 Southeast Petrovitsky Road, Renton, WA 98058

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
pet friendly
parking
extra storage
Unit Amenities
carpet
extra storage
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
We will have a peaceful mother-in-law studio for rent coming available in October. This will be a studio with newer carpet, and newer vinyl, open kitchen/living space all major kitchen appliances. Decent size bathrooms & plenty of closet space. Washer/Dryer included with plenty of shelving throughout. Outdoor decking area with private patio. Nice, very open back yard. Call today, to schedule an appointment to view this place.

-Studio
-Basic Utilities included(water & sewer)
-Free parking available
-Extra Storage
-Pets welcome on case by case
-Great location, great community
-Very close to Grocery stores, restaurants and Benson Square shopping
-Laundry inside (full size washer/dryer)
-Quick easy access
-Quiet/Nice views of forest area

Monthly rent $900.00
Deposit = 1 months rent
Application fee $40.00 per adult

11705 SE Petrovitsky Rd
Renton, WA 98058

Call 206-850-0681 today and ask for Richard.

(RLNE5250745)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11705 SE Petrovitsky Rd have any available units?
11705 SE Petrovitsky Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Renton, WA.
How much is rent in Renton, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Renton Rent Report.
What amenities does 11705 SE Petrovitsky Rd have?
Some of 11705 SE Petrovitsky Rd's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11705 SE Petrovitsky Rd currently offering any rent specials?
11705 SE Petrovitsky Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11705 SE Petrovitsky Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 11705 SE Petrovitsky Rd is pet friendly.
Does 11705 SE Petrovitsky Rd offer parking?
Yes, 11705 SE Petrovitsky Rd offers parking.
Does 11705 SE Petrovitsky Rd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11705 SE Petrovitsky Rd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11705 SE Petrovitsky Rd have a pool?
No, 11705 SE Petrovitsky Rd does not have a pool.
Does 11705 SE Petrovitsky Rd have accessible units?
No, 11705 SE Petrovitsky Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 11705 SE Petrovitsky Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 11705 SE Petrovitsky Rd does not have units with dishwashers.
