Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal pet friendly parking extra storage

We will have a peaceful mother-in-law studio for rent coming available in October. This will be a studio with newer carpet, and newer vinyl, open kitchen/living space all major kitchen appliances. Decent size bathrooms & plenty of closet space. Washer/Dryer included with plenty of shelving throughout. Outdoor decking area with private patio. Nice, very open back yard. Call today, to schedule an appointment to view this place.



-Studio

-Basic Utilities included(water & sewer)

-Free parking available

-Extra Storage

-Pets welcome on case by case

-Great location, great community

-Very close to Grocery stores, restaurants and Benson Square shopping

-Laundry inside (full size washer/dryer)

-Quick easy access

-Quiet/Nice views of forest area



Monthly rent $900.00

Deposit = 1 months rent

Application fee $40.00 per adult



11705 SE Petrovitsky Rd

Renton, WA 98058



Call 206-850-0681 today and ask for Richard.



(RLNE5250745)