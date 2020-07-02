All apartments in Renton
Location

1122 North 27th Place, Renton, WA 98056
Clover Creek

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
hot tub
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
hot tub
dogs allowed
Available 06/05/20 Beautiful hone near Lake Washington - Property Id: 249825

Beautiful home at Clover Creek of Lower Kennydale is available for rent from June 5th, 2020. The house has 4 spacious bed rooms with impressive master suite with second fire place. Island kitchen opens to family room. Huge loft, luxurious master bath with jetted tub. Living space extends to extensive balcony with Lake Washington views. Beautiful landscaping with sprinkler system. The Landing, Gene Coulon Beach Park, Cedar River trails, and the Home of Seattle Seahawk are close by.
The owner is looking for clean tenant with strong credit and no criminal background. $45.00 application fee is required. The applicant must pass full credit and background check. $3,000.00 security deposit plus last month rent are required.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/249825
Property Id 249825

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5664461)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1122 N 27th Pl have any available units?
1122 N 27th Pl doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Renton, WA.
How much is rent in Renton, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Renton Rent Report.
What amenities does 1122 N 27th Pl have?
Some of 1122 N 27th Pl's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1122 N 27th Pl currently offering any rent specials?
1122 N 27th Pl is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1122 N 27th Pl pet-friendly?
Yes, 1122 N 27th Pl is pet friendly.
Does 1122 N 27th Pl offer parking?
No, 1122 N 27th Pl does not offer parking.
Does 1122 N 27th Pl have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1122 N 27th Pl offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1122 N 27th Pl have a pool?
No, 1122 N 27th Pl does not have a pool.
Does 1122 N 27th Pl have accessible units?
No, 1122 N 27th Pl does not have accessible units.
Does 1122 N 27th Pl have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1122 N 27th Pl has units with dishwashers.

