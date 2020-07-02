1122 N 27th Pl

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly hot tub

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed pet friendly hot tub dogs allowed

Available 06/05/20 Beautiful hone near Lake Washington - Property Id: 249825



Beautiful home at Clover Creek of Lower Kennydale is available for rent from June 5th, 2020. The house has 4 spacious bed rooms with impressive master suite with second fire place. Island kitchen opens to family room. Huge loft, luxurious master bath with jetted tub. Living space extends to extensive balcony with Lake Washington views. Beautiful landscaping with sprinkler system. The Landing, Gene Coulon Beach Park, Cedar River trails, and the Home of Seattle Seahawk are close by.

The owner is looking for clean tenant with strong credit and no criminal background. $45.00 application fee is required. The applicant must pass full credit and background check. $3,000.00 security deposit plus last month rent are required.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/249825

Property Id 249825



No Dogs Allowed



(RLNE5664461)