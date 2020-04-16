11020 SE 183rd PL

Amenities
Gorgeous Renton 4 bedroom 2.5 bath Home with fenced yard. - Avail 6/1.Two-story home on large fenced back yard. 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths with formal living room with French doors leading into the family room w/brick wood burning fp. Sliding glass doors from family room to lge entertainment size deck. Formal dining room. Kitchen w/granite counters, d/w, microwave, stove & pantry. Utility room w/1/2 bath. Master with its own bath & double closets. Presented by Remax, contact agent to view. 12 month no smoking, no pets.
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5829359)