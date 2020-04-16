All apartments in Renton
11020 SE 183rd PL
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:19 PM

11020 SE 183rd PL

11020 Southeast 183rd Place · (206) 229-5224
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

11020 Southeast 183rd Place, Renton, WA 98055
Woodbury Lane

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 11020 SE 183rd PL · Avail. now

$2,750

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 2100 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Gorgeous Renton 4 bedroom 2.5 bath Home with fenced yard. - Avail 6/1.Two-story home on large fenced back yard. 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths with formal living room with French doors leading into the family room w/brick wood burning fp. Sliding glass doors from family room to lge entertainment size deck. Formal dining room. Kitchen w/granite counters, d/w, microwave, stove & pantry. Utility room w/1/2 bath. Master with its own bath & double closets. Presented by Remax, contact agent to view. 12 month no smoking, no pets.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5829359)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11020 SE 183rd PL have any available units?
11020 SE 183rd PL has a unit available for $2,750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Renton, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Renton Rent Report.
What amenities does 11020 SE 183rd PL have?
Some of 11020 SE 183rd PL's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11020 SE 183rd PL currently offering any rent specials?
11020 SE 183rd PL isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11020 SE 183rd PL pet-friendly?
No, 11020 SE 183rd PL is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Renton.
Does 11020 SE 183rd PL offer parking?
No, 11020 SE 183rd PL does not offer parking.
Does 11020 SE 183rd PL have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11020 SE 183rd PL does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11020 SE 183rd PL have a pool?
No, 11020 SE 183rd PL does not have a pool.
Does 11020 SE 183rd PL have accessible units?
No, 11020 SE 183rd PL does not have accessible units.
Does 11020 SE 183rd PL have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11020 SE 183rd PL has units with dishwashers.
