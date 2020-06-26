All apartments in Renton
Home
/
Renton, WA
/
10833 SE 172nd St, Unit 7A
Last updated August 23 2019 at 9:45 AM

10833 SE 172nd St, Unit 7A

10833 Southeast 172nd Street · No Longer Available
Location

10833 Southeast 172nd Street, Renton, WA 98055
Cascade

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
carport
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
parking
pet friendly
PENDING Kelsey Court Townhome - PENDING Main floor unit offers wood laminate flooring throughout, small little private backyard with patio and fireplace in living room. Master bedroom offers bay window and separate bathroom. Conveniently located minutes away from 405 entrance and access for Hwy 167. Garbage included. Covered parking stall.

2 bedrooms, 1,75 bathroom
968 square feet
Living room
Dining room
Kitchen
Updated paint, wood laminate flooring
Small Fenced backyard

Appliances included:
Dishwasher
Stove
Washer
Dryer

Parking: 1 covered carport

About the neighborhood:
Amenities: Close to busline, easy access to Hwy 405, garbage included
*Please be sure to verify School District on your own
Elementary:Cascade
Middle School: Nelson
High School:Lindbergh

$1595.00Monthly Rent
$ 800.00Refundable Security Deposit
$ 200.00 Non Refundable Cleaning Fee:
$ 500.00 Additional for 1 dog, Refundable, no dogs over 25 pds and breed restrictions apply, Pet Screening required
$ 38.00 Application Fee per adult non-refundable

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE4954274)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10833 SE 172nd St, Unit 7A have any available units?
10833 SE 172nd St, Unit 7A doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Renton, WA.
How much is rent in Renton, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Renton Rent Report.
What amenities does 10833 SE 172nd St, Unit 7A have?
Some of 10833 SE 172nd St, Unit 7A's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10833 SE 172nd St, Unit 7A currently offering any rent specials?
10833 SE 172nd St, Unit 7A is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10833 SE 172nd St, Unit 7A pet-friendly?
Yes, 10833 SE 172nd St, Unit 7A is pet friendly.
Does 10833 SE 172nd St, Unit 7A offer parking?
Yes, 10833 SE 172nd St, Unit 7A offers parking.
Does 10833 SE 172nd St, Unit 7A have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10833 SE 172nd St, Unit 7A offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10833 SE 172nd St, Unit 7A have a pool?
No, 10833 SE 172nd St, Unit 7A does not have a pool.
Does 10833 SE 172nd St, Unit 7A have accessible units?
No, 10833 SE 172nd St, Unit 7A does not have accessible units.
Does 10833 SE 172nd St, Unit 7A have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10833 SE 172nd St, Unit 7A has units with dishwashers.
