10833 SE 172nd St, Unit 7A

Amenities
PENDING Kelsey Court Townhome - PENDING Main floor unit offers wood laminate flooring throughout, small little private backyard with patio and fireplace in living room. Master bedroom offers bay window and separate bathroom. Conveniently located minutes away from 405 entrance and access for Hwy 167. Garbage included. Covered parking stall.
2 bedrooms, 1,75 bathroom
968 square feet
Living room
Dining room
Kitchen
Updated paint, wood laminate flooring
Small Fenced backyard
Appliances included:
Dishwasher
Stove
Washer
Dryer
Parking: 1 covered carport
About the neighborhood:
Amenities: Close to busline, easy access to Hwy 405, garbage included
*Please be sure to verify School District on your own
Elementary:Cascade
Middle School: Nelson
High School:Lindbergh
$1595.00Monthly Rent
$ 800.00Refundable Security Deposit
$ 200.00 Non Refundable Cleaning Fee:
$ 500.00 Additional for 1 dog, Refundable, no dogs over 25 pds and breed restrictions apply, Pet Screening required
$ 38.00 Application Fee per adult non-refundable
No Cats Allowed
(RLNE4954274)