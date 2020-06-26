10833 SE 172nd St, Unit 7A

Amenities

PENDING Kelsey Court Townhome - PENDING Main floor unit offers wood laminate flooring throughout, small little private backyard with patio and fireplace in living room. Master bedroom offers bay window and separate bathroom. Conveniently located minutes away from 405 entrance and access for Hwy 167. Garbage included. Covered parking stall.



2 bedrooms, 1,75 bathroom

968 square feet

Living room

Dining room

Kitchen

Updated paint, wood laminate flooring

Small Fenced backyard



Appliances included:

Dishwasher

Stove

Washer

Dryer



Parking: 1 covered carport



About the neighborhood:

Amenities: Close to busline, easy access to Hwy 405, garbage included

*Please be sure to verify School District on your own

Elementary:Cascade

Middle School: Nelson

High School:Lindbergh



$1595.00Monthly Rent

$ 800.00Refundable Security Deposit

$ 200.00 Non Refundable Cleaning Fee:

$ 500.00 Additional for 1 dog, Refundable, no dogs over 25 pds and breed restrictions apply, Pet Screening required

$ 38.00 Application Fee per adult non-refundable



No Cats Allowed



