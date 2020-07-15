Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel air conditioning bathtub carpet extra storage garbage disposal granite counters microwave oven range recently renovated smoke-free units Property Amenities clubhouse 24hr gym parking playground pool bbq/grill hot tub internet access package receiving cats allowed dogs allowed accessible pet friendly 24hr maintenance accepts section 8 business center carport coffee bar courtyard dog park e-payments game room guest parking media room online portal pool table smoke-free community trash valet

The Summit Apartments, nestled in a wooded setting perched above bustling downtown Redmond. We are located minutes to Redmond Town Center and Redmond's downtown core; offering restaurants, shopping, two movie theaters and more. Down the street in a beautiful sanctuary setting are three golf courses to choose from. We are just two miles from Marymoor Park featuring outdoor summer concerts, on/off dog leash parks, and much more. The Summit offers two bedroom apartment homes with one and a half or two full baths that are over 1000 square feet. All homes include a stainless steel kitchen appliance package and a side by side washer and dryer. Each home has a private balcony or patio with extra storage. Most homes include a wood burning fireplace for warmth and ambiance. Our valet trash service will pick up your trash 5 nights a week, and our onsite team is available for emergency needs 24/7. Our clubhouse is equipped with a full kitchen, large screen television, a billiards table and small business center. We also have a 24 hour fitness center. For your summertime relaxation and enjoyment, youll appreciate our community barbeque and sparkling pool. The Summit is a short trip to 520 and 405, 8 miles to Microsoft Bellevue, 15.5 miles to Amazon in Seattle which is a 25 minute drive. Come today to see all we have to offer, and choose your new home!