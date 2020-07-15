All apartments in Redmond
The Summit
The Summit

14820 Redmond Way · (425) 215-1994
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

14820 Redmond Way, Redmond, WA 98052
Willows-Rose Hill

Price and availability

VERIFIED 4 HRS AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 111 · Avail. Sep 10

$1,678

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1004 sqft

Unit 305 · Avail. now

$2,046

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1004 sqft

Unit 107 · Avail. now

$2,055

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1004 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from The Summit.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
air conditioning
bathtub
carpet
extra storage
garbage disposal
granite counters
microwave
oven
range
recently renovated
smoke-free units
Property Amenities
clubhouse
24hr gym
parking
playground
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
internet access
package receiving
cats allowed
dogs allowed
accessible
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
accepts section 8
business center
carport
coffee bar
courtyard
dog park
e-payments
game room
guest parking
media room
online portal
pool table
smoke-free community
trash valet
The Summit Apartments, nestled in a wooded setting perched above bustling downtown Redmond. We are located minutes to Redmond Town Center and Redmond's downtown core; offering restaurants, shopping, two movie theaters and more. Down the street in a beautiful sanctuary setting are three golf courses to choose from. We are just two miles from Marymoor Park featuring outdoor summer concerts, on/off dog leash parks, and much more. The Summit offers two bedroom apartment homes with one and a half or two full baths that are over 1000 square feet. All homes include a stainless steel kitchen appliance package and a side by side washer and dryer. Each home has a private balcony or patio with extra storage. Most homes include a wood burning fireplace for warmth and ambiance. Our valet trash service will pick up your trash 5 nights a week, and our onsite team is available for emergency needs 24/7. Our clubhouse is equipped with a full kitchen, large screen television, a billiards table and small business center. We also have a 24 hour fitness center. For your summertime relaxation and enjoyment, youll appreciate our community barbeque and sparkling pool. The Summit is a short trip to 520 and 405, 8 miles to Microsoft Bellevue, 15.5 miles to Amazon in Seattle which is a 25 minute drive. Come today to see all we have to offer, and choose your new home!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Qualification: For full property qualifying criteria, please see the property website
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $45 per applicant
Deposit: $200
Move-in Fees: $200 non-refundable admin
Additional: Renter's insurance required, $35/Month Valet Trash
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, lizards
deposit: $300 for 1st pet ($150) for 2nd pet (non-refundable)
limit: 2
rent: $35
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply.
Parking Details: Covered lot. Open lot parking.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does The Summit have any available units?
The Summit has 13 units available starting at $1,678 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does The Summit have?
Some of The Summit's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is The Summit currently offering any rent specials?
The Summit is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is The Summit pet-friendly?
Yes, The Summit is pet friendly.
Does The Summit offer parking?
Yes, The Summit offers parking.
Does The Summit have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, The Summit offers units with in unit laundry.
Does The Summit have a pool?
Yes, The Summit has a pool.
Does The Summit have accessible units?
Yes, The Summit has accessible units.
Does The Summit have units with dishwashers?
Yes, The Summit has units with dishwashers.
Does The Summit have units with air conditioning?
Yes, The Summit has units with air conditioning.
