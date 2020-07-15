9494 Redmond Woodinville Road NE #B104

Amenities

AVAILABLE NOW! MUST HAVE 1 BED 1 BATH CONDO! NEWLY RENOVATED! GROUND FLOOR! - Beautifully remodeled one bedroom one bath room condo at Redwood Condos in Redmond. Close to Redmond Town Center & walking distance to Bella Botega Shopping Center!! This Condo has new carpet, granite counters, and a washer/dryer in unit and it's located on the ground floor. Spacious bedroom with walk-in closet. Living room with wood burning fireplace and additional den area. One assigned parking space included.



LEASE TERM: 12 MONTHS



YEAR BUILT: 1980

COUNTY: King

COMMUNITY/COMPLEX: Redwood Condos



SCHOOL DISTRICT: Lake Washington

ELEMENTARY SCHOOL: Redmond

JUNIOR HIGH SCHOOL: Redmond

HIGH SCHOOL: Redmond



PET POLICY: 1 Cat or Small Dog Allowed with additional refundable deposit.



INCLUDED IN RENT: water, sewer, garbage



SPECIAL TERMS:



No smoking on the premises.

Tenant must abide by HOA rules and regulations.

Refundable Security Deposit: $ 1500

Non-refundable Deposit: $250

Non-refundable Application Fee: $45.00

Non-refundable Admin Fee: $100



Please drive by this rental prior to scheduling a showing. Be sure to include the property address when making an email inquiry.



Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed.



