9494 Redmond Woodinville Road NE #B104

AVAILABLE NOW! MUST HAVE 1 BED 1 BATH CONDO! NEWLY RENOVATED! GROUND FLOOR! - Beautifully remodeled one bedroom one bath room condo at Redwood Condos in Redmond. Close to Redmond Town Center & walking distance to Bella Botega Shopping Center!! This Condo has new carpet, granite counters, and a washer/dryer in unit and it's located on the ground floor. Spacious bedroom with walk-in closet. Living room with wood burning fireplace and additional den area. One assigned parking space included.
LEASE TERM: 12 MONTHS
YEAR BUILT: 1980
COUNTY: King
COMMUNITY/COMPLEX: Redwood Condos
SCHOOL DISTRICT: Lake Washington
ELEMENTARY SCHOOL: Redmond
JUNIOR HIGH SCHOOL: Redmond
HIGH SCHOOL: Redmond
PET POLICY: 1 Cat or Small Dog Allowed with additional refundable deposit.
INCLUDED IN RENT: water, sewer, garbage
SPECIAL TERMS:
No smoking on the premises.
Tenant must abide by HOA rules and regulations.
Refundable Security Deposit: $ 1500
Non-refundable Deposit: $250
Non-refundable Application Fee: $45.00
Non-refundable Admin Fee: $100
Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed.
