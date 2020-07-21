9474 Redmond-Woodinville Hwy #A205W

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed pet friendly parking dogs allowed

Completely Upgraded Condo in Redmond! - Tucked away in an area of this complex is a cute little condo that has been completely upgraded. Featuring one bedroom and 1 bath with a deck that has a territorial view. The unit has been newly painted, brand new floors through out and some of the appliances are new as well. The bathroom has been renovated from top to bottom with a more contemporary look. Lots of trees are the view of this unit when you are looking out from the balcony which makes unit a bit more private than some other units in the same complex. Water, sewer and garbage included in the rent and one covered assigned parking spot. Sorry no dogs allowed but will accept one cat. For a personal viewing please contact Maria at 425-750-0086.



No Dogs Allowed



(RLNE5586574)