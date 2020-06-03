8531 Avondale Rd NE #B-201

Amenities
Perfect 2 bedroom/2 bath condo in Redmond! - 2 bedroom/2 bath homes has territorial views and enclosed patio/sunroom. Interior features include granite & travertine counters, designer tile mosaics, stainless steel appliances, gas ranges and fireplaces, & extra tall ceilings. Open floor plan. Dining area, kitchen island with bar seating. 1 garaged parking and 1 parking stall assigned. Master bedroom with large walk-in closet. 5 minutes from Microsoft in traffic. Downtown Redmond (Target, Fred Meyer, Home Depot, Safeway) all in walking distance.
No Pets Allowed
