Last updated May 7 2019 at 12:07 PM

8531 Avondale Rd NE #B-201

8531 Avondale Road Northeast · (206) 408-8077
Location

8531 Avondale Road Northeast, Redmond, WA 98052
Bear Creek

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 year AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 8531 Avondale Rd NE #B-201 · Avail. now

$2,245

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1078 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Perfect 2 bedroom/2 bath condo in Redmond! - 2 bedroom/2 bath homes has territorial views and enclosed patio/sunroom. Interior features include granite & travertine counters, designer tile mosaics, stainless steel appliances, gas ranges and fireplaces, & extra tall ceilings. Open floor plan. Dining area, kitchen island with bar seating. 1 garaged parking and 1 parking stall assigned. Master bedroom with large walk-in closet. 5 minutes from Microsoft in traffic. Downtown Redmond (Target, Fred Meyer, Home Depot, Safeway) all in walking distance.

Schedule a showing here: showdigs.co/ebomg6

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE2777162)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8531 Avondale Rd NE #B-201 have any available units?
8531 Avondale Rd NE #B-201 has a unit available for $2,245 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 8531 Avondale Rd NE #B-201 have?
Some of 8531 Avondale Rd NE #B-201's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8531 Avondale Rd NE #B-201 currently offering any rent specials?
8531 Avondale Rd NE #B-201 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8531 Avondale Rd NE #B-201 pet-friendly?
No, 8531 Avondale Rd NE #B-201 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Redmond.
Does 8531 Avondale Rd NE #B-201 offer parking?
Yes, 8531 Avondale Rd NE #B-201 does offer parking.
Does 8531 Avondale Rd NE #B-201 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8531 Avondale Rd NE #B-201 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8531 Avondale Rd NE #B-201 have a pool?
No, 8531 Avondale Rd NE #B-201 does not have a pool.
Does 8531 Avondale Rd NE #B-201 have accessible units?
No, 8531 Avondale Rd NE #B-201 does not have accessible units.
Does 8531 Avondale Rd NE #B-201 have units with dishwashers?
No, 8531 Avondale Rd NE #B-201 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8531 Avondale Rd NE #B-201 have units with air conditioning?
No, 8531 Avondale Rd NE #B-201 does not have units with air conditioning.
