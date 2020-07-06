Rent Calculator
8224 172nd Ave
Last updated October 16 2019 at 2:30 PM
8224 172nd Ave
8224 172nd Avenue Northeast
·
No Longer Available
Location
8224 172nd Avenue Northeast, Redmond, WA 98052
Education Hill
Amenities
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Redmond- near downtown Redmond Safeway, Microsoft. - 3 bedroom, 2 bath, den with fireplace, large rec room, two car garage, all have been renovated.
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5183091)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 8224 172nd Ave have any available units?
8224 172nd Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Redmond, WA
.
Is 8224 172nd Ave currently offering any rent specials?
8224 172nd Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8224 172nd Ave pet-friendly?
No, 8224 172nd Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Redmond
.
Does 8224 172nd Ave offer parking?
Yes, 8224 172nd Ave offers parking.
Does 8224 172nd Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8224 172nd Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8224 172nd Ave have a pool?
No, 8224 172nd Ave does not have a pool.
Does 8224 172nd Ave have accessible units?
No, 8224 172nd Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 8224 172nd Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 8224 172nd Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8224 172nd Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 8224 172nd Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
