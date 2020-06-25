Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly recently renovated

Unit Amenities patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

7577 Old Redmond Rd #14 Available 10/21/19 Great Apt for Rent - Amazing Redmond location just blocks to Downtown Redmond, Redmond Town Center, shopping, restaurants, Marymoor Park, Sammamish River Trail!EZ Microsoft commute. Wonderful 2 bd 2 bth 2nd flr end unit w/ open flr plan. Kitchen w/ bkfst bar, spacious liv rm w/ cozy woodburning fp w/ generous window seating!Sliding door to private covered deck. Master & master bath. 2 park spaces.Great Lake WA Schools! Easy access to Redmond town center, Marymor Park, 520, and Microsoft. Spacious Master Suite with 3/4 bath. Kitchen has been updated with newer counter tops newer appliances and sink.



(RLNE4868946)