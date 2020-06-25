All apartments in Redmond
7577 Old Redmond Rd #14
7577 Old Redmond Rd #14

7577 Old Redmond Road · No Longer Available
Location

7577 Old Redmond Road, Redmond, WA 98052
Grass Lawn

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
7577 Old Redmond Rd #14 Available 10/21/19 Great Apt for Rent - Amazing Redmond location just blocks to Downtown Redmond, Redmond Town Center, shopping, restaurants, Marymoor Park, Sammamish River Trail!EZ Microsoft commute. Wonderful 2 bd 2 bth 2nd flr end unit w/ open flr plan. Kitchen w/ bkfst bar, spacious liv rm w/ cozy woodburning fp w/ generous window seating!Sliding door to private covered deck. Master & master bath. 2 park spaces.Great Lake WA Schools! Easy access to Redmond town center, Marymor Park, 520, and Microsoft. Spacious Master Suite with 3/4 bath. Kitchen has been updated with newer counter tops newer appliances and sink.

(RLNE4868946)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7577 Old Redmond Rd #14 have any available units?
7577 Old Redmond Rd #14 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Redmond, WA.
Is 7577 Old Redmond Rd #14 currently offering any rent specials?
7577 Old Redmond Rd #14 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7577 Old Redmond Rd #14 pet-friendly?
Yes, 7577 Old Redmond Rd #14 is pet friendly.
Does 7577 Old Redmond Rd #14 offer parking?
No, 7577 Old Redmond Rd #14 does not offer parking.
Does 7577 Old Redmond Rd #14 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7577 Old Redmond Rd #14 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7577 Old Redmond Rd #14 have a pool?
No, 7577 Old Redmond Rd #14 does not have a pool.
Does 7577 Old Redmond Rd #14 have accessible units?
No, 7577 Old Redmond Rd #14 does not have accessible units.
Does 7577 Old Redmond Rd #14 have units with dishwashers?
No, 7577 Old Redmond Rd #14 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7577 Old Redmond Rd #14 have units with air conditioning?
No, 7577 Old Redmond Rd #14 does not have units with air conditioning.
