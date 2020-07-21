All apartments in Redmond
7009 152nd Ave NE
Last updated November 2 2019 at 12:30 PM

7009 152nd Ave NE

7009 152nd Avenue Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

7009 152nd Avenue Northeast, Redmond, WA 98052
Grass Lawn

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Redmond Home - Available November 4th! Wonderful 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom house on large corner lot and conveniently located just minutes away from Microsoft and downtown Redmond and easy access to 520 and I-405 making trips to Bellevue and Seattle a snap! Large front windows allows for an abundance of natural light into the spacious Living Room with wood burning fireplace. Just opposite this room is another spacious Family Room. Updated Kitchen with granite counter tops and sliding glass door to the private back patio and fenced back yard. Two bedrooms and a large bathroom are located on the main floor. Upstairs is a large and private Master Suite boasting walk-in closet, large bathroom and views of the Cascade Mountains. The laundry room is off the kitchen on the way to the over-sized two car garage. Enough space in the driveway to park an RV or boat. Enjoy Grasslawn park just a short walk away! Close to the Microsoft Campus, I-520 and I-405. Kirkland and the Woodinville wine country are just minutes away. Great Lake Washington Schools! Sorry no smoking but pets are welcome with a $500 pet deposit.

To arrange a private viewings please contact Marilyn McGill Avenue One Residential, Seattle, WA at marilyn@avenueoneresidential.com or 425-260-3725.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7009 152nd Ave NE have any available units?
7009 152nd Ave NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Redmond, WA.
What amenities does 7009 152nd Ave NE have?
Some of 7009 152nd Ave NE's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7009 152nd Ave NE currently offering any rent specials?
7009 152nd Ave NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7009 152nd Ave NE pet-friendly?
Yes, 7009 152nd Ave NE is pet friendly.
Does 7009 152nd Ave NE offer parking?
Yes, 7009 152nd Ave NE offers parking.
Does 7009 152nd Ave NE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7009 152nd Ave NE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7009 152nd Ave NE have a pool?
No, 7009 152nd Ave NE does not have a pool.
Does 7009 152nd Ave NE have accessible units?
No, 7009 152nd Ave NE does not have accessible units.
Does 7009 152nd Ave NE have units with dishwashers?
No, 7009 152nd Ave NE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7009 152nd Ave NE have units with air conditioning?
No, 7009 152nd Ave NE does not have units with air conditioning.
