7009 152nd Ave NE

on-site laundry patio / balcony granite counters pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Redmond Home - Available November 4th! Wonderful 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom house on large corner lot and conveniently located just minutes away from Microsoft and downtown Redmond and easy access to 520 and I-405 making trips to Bellevue and Seattle a snap! Large front windows allows for an abundance of natural light into the spacious Living Room with wood burning fireplace. Just opposite this room is another spacious Family Room. Updated Kitchen with granite counter tops and sliding glass door to the private back patio and fenced back yard. Two bedrooms and a large bathroom are located on the main floor. Upstairs is a large and private Master Suite boasting walk-in closet, large bathroom and views of the Cascade Mountains. The laundry room is off the kitchen on the way to the over-sized two car garage. Enough space in the driveway to park an RV or boat. Enjoy Grasslawn park just a short walk away! Close to the Microsoft Campus, I-520 and I-405. Kirkland and the Woodinville wine country are just minutes away. Great Lake Washington Schools! Sorry no smoking but pets are welcome with a $500 pet deposit.



To arrange a private viewings please contact Marilyn McGill Avenue One Residential, Seattle, WA at marilyn@avenueoneresidential.com or 425-260-3725.



