4250 West Lake Sammamish Pkwy

Amenities
Community Amenities
Exclusive lake-front location
Well-equipped fitness center
Indoor spa
Sun Deck
Smoke-free Community - Call For Details
Covered Parking Available
Dock with boat moorage
On-site clothes care facility
Pet Friendly
Apartment Amenities
Private Balcony or Patio
Deluxe kitchens that include stainless steel appliances*, faux granite countertops*, dishwashers and breakfast bars
Open layouts, great for entertaining
Cable and high-speed Internet-ready
Washer & Dryer
*Select apartments
Spacious one- and two-bedroom apartment homes
Hard surface flooring*
Extra storage*
Walk-in closets
Wood Burning Fireplaces*