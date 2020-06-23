All apartments in Redmond
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

4250 West Lake Sammamish Pkwy

4250 West Lake Sammamish Parkway Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

4250 West Lake Sammamish Parkway Northeast, Redmond, WA 98052
Viewpoint

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
hot tub
internet access
pet friendly
Community Amenities

Exclusive lake-front location
Well-equipped fitness center
Indoor spa
Sun Deck
Smoke-free Community - Call For Details

Covered Parking Available
Dock with boat moorage
On-site clothes care facility
Pet Friendly

Apartment Amenities

Private Balcony or Patio
Deluxe kitchens that include stainless steel appliances*, faux granite countertops*, dishwashers and breakfast bars
Open layouts, great for entertaining
Cable and high-speed Internet-ready
Washer & Dryer
*Select apartments

Spacious one- and two-bedroom apartment homes
Hard surface flooring*
Extra storage*
Walk-in closets
Wood Burning Fireplaces*

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4250 West Lake Sammamish Pkwy have any available units?
4250 West Lake Sammamish Pkwy doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Redmond, WA.
What amenities does 4250 West Lake Sammamish Pkwy have?
Some of 4250 West Lake Sammamish Pkwy's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4250 West Lake Sammamish Pkwy currently offering any rent specials?
4250 West Lake Sammamish Pkwy is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4250 West Lake Sammamish Pkwy pet-friendly?
Yes, 4250 West Lake Sammamish Pkwy is pet friendly.
Does 4250 West Lake Sammamish Pkwy offer parking?
Yes, 4250 West Lake Sammamish Pkwy offers parking.
Does 4250 West Lake Sammamish Pkwy have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4250 West Lake Sammamish Pkwy offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4250 West Lake Sammamish Pkwy have a pool?
No, 4250 West Lake Sammamish Pkwy does not have a pool.
Does 4250 West Lake Sammamish Pkwy have accessible units?
No, 4250 West Lake Sammamish Pkwy does not have accessible units.
Does 4250 West Lake Sammamish Pkwy have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4250 West Lake Sammamish Pkwy has units with dishwashers.
Does 4250 West Lake Sammamish Pkwy have units with air conditioning?
No, 4250 West Lake Sammamish Pkwy does not have units with air conditioning.
