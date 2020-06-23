4250 West Lake Sammamish Pkwy

Amenities

Community Amenities



Exclusive lake-front location

Well-equipped fitness center

Indoor spa

Sun Deck

Smoke-free Community - Call For Details



Covered Parking Available

Dock with boat moorage

On-site clothes care facility

Pet Friendly



Apartment Amenities



Private Balcony or Patio

Deluxe kitchens that include stainless steel appliances*, faux granite countertops*, dishwashers and breakfast bars

Open layouts, great for entertaining

Cable and high-speed Internet-ready

Washer & Dryer

*Select apartments



Spacious one- and two-bedroom apartment homes

Hard surface flooring*

Extra storage*

Walk-in closets

Wood Burning Fireplaces*