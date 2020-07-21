All apartments in Redmond
Last updated September 19 2019 at 11:33 AM

2612 175th Ave NE

2612 175th Avenue Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

2612 175th Avenue Northeast, Redmond, WA 98052
Idylwood

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
tennis court
Welcome to Sammamish Forest Manors, a planned unit development w/ clubhouse, pool, tennis cts & RV stg area. Enter this one-level SF home thru a gated courtyd. 2 spac bdrs, 1.75 bth & 2 car garage. Great maple kitchen w/ abundant storage+ an open main living area w/ skylights & freestanding wood/pellet stove. Enjoy a huge priv bkyard deck for your afternoon delight. It's time for your redo/updates here, so bring ideas & your contractor. Premium loc. close-in living, LK Wash schools

(RLNE5111326)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2612 175th Ave NE have any available units?
2612 175th Ave NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Redmond, WA.
What amenities does 2612 175th Ave NE have?
Some of 2612 175th Ave NE's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2612 175th Ave NE currently offering any rent specials?
2612 175th Ave NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2612 175th Ave NE pet-friendly?
Yes, 2612 175th Ave NE is pet friendly.
Does 2612 175th Ave NE offer parking?
Yes, 2612 175th Ave NE offers parking.
Does 2612 175th Ave NE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2612 175th Ave NE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2612 175th Ave NE have a pool?
Yes, 2612 175th Ave NE has a pool.
Does 2612 175th Ave NE have accessible units?
No, 2612 175th Ave NE does not have accessible units.
Does 2612 175th Ave NE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2612 175th Ave NE has units with dishwashers.
Does 2612 175th Ave NE have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2612 175th Ave NE has units with air conditioning.
