Home
/
Redmond, WA
/
2511 175th Ave NE
Last updated May 29 2020 at 12:17 PM

2511 175th Ave NE

2511 175th Avenue Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

2511 175th Avenue Northeast, Redmond, WA 98052
Idylwood

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
pool
tennis court
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
clubhouse
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
tennis court
Sammamish Forest Manor Townhome 4 bed 2.5 bath - 2638 sqft with 4 bedrooms. Low maintenance lifestyle + great amenities. Gorgeous island kitchen with stainless appliances, covered outdoor deck + small yard. Master suite with balcony. Large 2 car garage: custom cabinets, shop bench +outlets. Common areas include pool, play area, BBQ, club house, tennis courts and RV parking. Great Redmond Microsoft location. Lake WA schools!

Common areas include pool, play area, BBQ, club house, tennis courts and RV parking. Great Redmond Microsoft location. Lake WA schools

MOVE IN COSTS

Security deposit: equal to 1 month of rent
First month's rent due in full before move in (regardless of the day of the month your move in)
Application fee: $40 per person over 18
Move in Fee: $75
Admin Fee: $125
Furnace Filter Program: $10/month if applicable

Resident is resp. for all utilities
City of Redmond - water and sewer
PSE - electric and gas
Waste Management - garbage

RENTAL CRITERIA AND APPLICATION DISCLOSURE

The following information will be accessed as part of the screening of any applications for tenancy:

- All information on your application.
- Your rental history via any identifiable prior Landlords
- Credit reports via a third-party Consumer Reporting Agency
- Public records regarding criminal conviction history or registration as a sex offender
- Personal references.
- Verification of employment and/or income (or rental subsidy) amounts.
- Public records regarding civil court records.
- Any other information provided by the applicant (such as anticipated length of tenancy, tenancy commencement date, etc.).
- Any offers or proposals you may choose to make to us (additional rent or deposit funds, extended lease term, guarantors or co-signers, etc.).

General Information:

- Applicant on time for showing appointment, or timely call to reschedule
- Positive government issued picture ID for all adult
- Fully completed application, without material omissions, for every occupant.
- Demonstration of ability to pay complete deposit and rent
- Applications will not be reviewed until received in full. Groups of more than one applicant will not be considered until the applications from all members of the group are received.

Income/Credit Requirements:

- General rule is that income from the applicants intending to sign the lease must (collectively) equal or exceed 3 times the rent.
- Proof of adequate income (or reserves) to verify ability to pay rent on time throughout the lease term (select one or more):
Verification of employment and salary/wages.
Recent paystubs from verifiable employer
Tax return copies for self-employed applicants.
Proof of regular investment earnings, social security or other form of governmental rental supplement.
Any additional sources of income that applicant wishes to disclose (i.e. child or spousal support, trust income, financial reserves, etc).
Any rental subsidies which you wish us to consider. NOTE: Exceptions to minimum income requirements are applicable for Section 8/subsidized applicants as provided in SMC 14.08.040(F).
- Favorable credit history free of negative credit issues which may indicate that the applicant has a pattern of failure to timely pay financial obligations.

Rental History:

- For applicants with prior rental history, favorable references must be received from minimum of last two landlords
- For applicants without prior rental history, adequate personal references for equivalent to two favorable past landlord references.
-Applicant agrees to obtain insurance protecting the premises from loss or damage caused by Resident(s)/Guest(s) negligence. A minimum of $100,000 of liability coverage needs to be obtained by the provider of your choice. Alternatively, you can use our provider at cost of $12.50 per month and the charge will appear on your lease with your rent charge. All monies received are applied to fees first then rent.

Guarantors:

- Applicants who do not meet our minimum criteria based upon income and/or credit requirements may propose a Guarantor.
- Guarantors are not accept

(RLNE5743060)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2511 175th Ave NE have any available units?
2511 175th Ave NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Redmond, WA.
What amenities does 2511 175th Ave NE have?
Some of 2511 175th Ave NE's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2511 175th Ave NE currently offering any rent specials?
2511 175th Ave NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2511 175th Ave NE pet-friendly?
Yes, 2511 175th Ave NE is pet friendly.
Does 2511 175th Ave NE offer parking?
Yes, 2511 175th Ave NE offers parking.
Does 2511 175th Ave NE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2511 175th Ave NE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2511 175th Ave NE have a pool?
Yes, 2511 175th Ave NE has a pool.
Does 2511 175th Ave NE have accessible units?
No, 2511 175th Ave NE does not have accessible units.
Does 2511 175th Ave NE have units with dishwashers?
No, 2511 175th Ave NE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2511 175th Ave NE have units with air conditioning?
No, 2511 175th Ave NE does not have units with air conditioning.

